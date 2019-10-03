Kristen Soltis Anderson currently serves as a contributor to FOX News Channel (FNC), joining the network in October 2019.Read More

In her role, Anderson provides political analysis across FNC's daytime and primetime programming as well as the network's Sunday public affairs program FOX News Sunday.

Anderson is the co-founder of Echelon Insights, an opinion research and analytics firm that serves brands, trade associations, nonprofits, and political clients. Through her work at Echelon, she regularly advises corporate and government leaders on polling and messaging strategy, and has become one of the foremost experts on the millennial generation.

In addition to her role on FNC, Anderson will continue to host SiriusXM's The Trendline with Kristen Soltis Anderson, airing weekly on their POTUS politics channel. She will also maintain her role as co-host of the bipartisan weekly podcast, The Pollsters, featuring Democratic pollster Margie Omero. She is a regular columnist for The Washington Examiner and has written for The Washington Post, The New York Times and more. In 2016, Anderson was named one of ELLE's "Most Compelling Women in Washington," and in 2013 she was named one of TIME's "30 Under 30 Changing the World." She has been featured in Marie Claire's "New Guard," Cosmopolitan and Glamour.

Anderson received her Master's Degree in Government from Johns Hopkins University with "Best Thesis in the Area of Democratic Processes" honors and her Bachelor's Degree in Political Science from the University of Florida. She also served as a Resident Fellow at Harvard's Institute of Politics in 2014 and has been an invited speaker at many colleges and universities.