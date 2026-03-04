Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Iran

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice calls on Trump admin to 'take care' of Iran for good

Operation Epic Fury utilized over 50,000 U.S. troops and killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Nora Moriarty By Nora Moriarty Fox News
close
Condoleezza Rice: To say Iran is not a threat is 'ahistorical' Video

Condoleezza Rice: To say Iran is not a threat is 'ahistorical'

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice discusses Iran's history with the United States and what could come after Operation Epic Fury on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice described the Trump administration’s Operation Epic Fury as an attempt to "neuter" Iran’s military power inside and beyond its borders, including its apparent ties to Hezbollah.

Joining "Special Report" on Wednesday, Rice praised U.S.-Israel's joint strikes against Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, while emphasizing the operation does not mark the beginning of a new war.

"Iran has been at war with us for at least 47 years," she explained. "If you ask people about Iraq, what was the source of many of our casualties in Iraq, you'll get estimates as high as 75 or 80% of them were due to Iranian-made roadside bombs."

Strikes on Iran and Ayatollah Khamenei

President Donald Trump said U.S. military strikes on Iran were so effective they eliminated much of the regime’s anticipated leadership succession bench, raising new questions about who will emerge to lead the Islamic Republic. (Mohsen Ganji/AP:Office of Supreme Leader of Iran)

Rice, who served as national security advisor and Secretary of State under former President George W. Bush during 9/11 and the Iraq War, said Iran has expanded military capability through reach to international terrorist groups.

"They also have developed the military capability to reach outside the boundaries of Iran, including Hezbollah and Hamas, which they both arm and equip," Rice said.

Six American service members have been killed, and 20 Iranian ships struck or sunk in Operation Epic Fury, which has utilized more than 50,000 troops, 200 fighters and two aircraft carriers, according to CENTCOM.

HEGSETH SAYS THE LEADER BEHIND EFFORT TO ASSASSINATE TRUMP HAS BEEN 'HUNTED DOWN AND KILLED' IN IRAN

An unclassified image provided by CENTCOM of strikes on Iran

A screengrab from a video released by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), which accompanied a press release describing the operation dubbed "Epic Fury", an attack by the United States and Israel on Iran, shows smoke and dust rising following an explosion at an unknown location, in this image obtained from social media released on February 28, 2026. (US CENTCOM via X via REUTERS )

The Trump administration’s coordinated strikes with Israel follow failed diplomatic efforts to negotiate Iran’s nuclear program, which Iran refused to abandon.

"To say that this regime was not a threat… it's ahistorical," Rice said. "They have been a threat for a long time."

One goal of Operation Epic Fury, she said, is to strip Iran of its military capabilities and ability to coordinate with proxy groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

"If you can render Iran essentially incapable of military action against us and against our allies, that's worthy," Rice told Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier. "And I think what they're trying to do is to neuter Iran as a military power in the region."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Composite image showing Trump and strike in Iran

President Donald Trump confirmed the U.S. launched strikes on Iran on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. Trump is reportedly considering backing militias in Iran to topple the regime.   (The White House via X Account/Anadolu via Getty Images/Contributor/Getty Images)

The former Bush cabinet member said Iran now faces a "complicated" future and urged the Trump administration to capitalize on what she described as a moment of vulnerability.

"They are essentially, at this moment, defenseless," Rice asserted. "They won't always be defenseless, and so the decision is to really, at this point, take care of it and render them incapable of those activities."

Related Article

Leavitt says ground troops in Iran not currently being considered, doesn't rule it out
Leavitt says ground troops in Iran not currently being considered, doesn't rule it out

Nora Moriarty is a Production Assistant at FOX News.

Close modal

Continue