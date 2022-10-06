Hunter Biden: Twitter explodes over news federal agents have enough to file charges against president's son

Conservatives and liberals alike voiced their opinions about the news Thursday that President Biden’s son Hunter could be charged with federal crimes.

Federal agents believe they have gathered sufficient evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and a false statement related to a gun purchase and, although the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware has yet to reveal whether it plans to charge the president’s son, a former official told Fox News that a decision could be "imminent." A federal investigation into Hunter has been ongoing since 2018.

With the potentially major news hitting the media just weeks before the 2022 midterm elections, Twitter users on both sides of the aisle had strong reactions to reports of possible charges against Hunter Biden.

Conservatives mocked the report, broke by the Washington Post, following years of media silence and the original story about Hunter Biden's laptop being buried as "Russian disinformation" ahead of the 2020 election.

Washington Examiner executive editor Seth Mandel wrote, "looking forward to the ‘obviously a Russian disinfo op’ letter signed by all the decorated intel officials."

"Obviously, the Russians are involved in setting up Hunter Biden! Also the Saudis! And even Q-Anon!" Radio host Jason Rantz joked.

Actor Daniel Bostic tweeted, "Charging Hunter Biden for tax and firearm crimes is like charging Harvey Weinstein for mortgage fraud."

James Bradley, who is running as a Republican in California for U.S. Senate, similarly joked, "Charging Hunter Biden for tax crimes and a false gun statement is like charging Alec Baldwin with a misdemeanor for murdering Halyna Hutchins."

Ricochet editor-in-chief Jon Gabriel tweeted, "but wapo told me this was russian disinformation."

"Finally, they'll let him keep getting away with it," Substack writer Jim Treacher wrote.

Liberal Twitter users, however, were upset this leak came out only weeks before the midterm elections and demanded equal action from the Department of Justice in the ongoing investigations into former President Trump.

The Nation correspondent Elie Mystal wrote, "Also, since apparently it's okay for @TheJusticeDept to leak now, COULD WE GET SOME INFORMATION ABOUT WHEN YOU ARE GOING TO CHARGE DONALD TRUMP AND HIS PEOPLE FOR THE ATTEMPTED COUP??? Asking for people really concerned about ‘both sides.’"

"Right before the 2022 midterms...." The Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali wrote.

Radio host Dean Obeidallah tweeted, "If Hunter Biden is indicted that means 100% DOJ will be indicting Donald Trump. It's how DOJ gets to appear fair."

"Washington Post reporting federal agents have enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax and gun crimes. Fine, if they’re going to charge the son of a sitting president, they sure as hell better charge a former president," NBCUniversal executive editor Mike Sington wrote.

Author Don Winslow tweeted, "Turns out Twitter was right. Merrick Garland's DOJ was working on something. They were working on Hunter Biden. AND leaking to The Washington Post 30+ days before the mid-terms in complete violation of the so-called DOJ policy.

Fox News originally reported in July that the federal grand jury wrapped up its latest term in June without filing charges regarding Hunter Biden’s business dealings. A former senior Justice Department official, however, told Fox News that the government does not need an active grand jury to file charges. The official also suggested that this news could be influenced by concerns that Republicans could retake the House after the midterm elections.

