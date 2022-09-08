Republicans winning the House could plunge US and world into 'chaos,' warns New York Times

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Times congressional correspondent Jonathan Weisman warned that "chaos" could ensue if Republicans take control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections.

In his report, published Thursday, Weisman claimed that the potential influx of new GOP lawmakers that have "fringe positions" and who have "espoused conspiracy theories" could hamper the government in its ability to do everyday tasks.

The piece went so far as to say that these future right-wing politicians could plunge the country and the world at large into "chaos."

Profiling one of these potential "fringe" GOP candidates to show readers the potential for trouble if Republicans take House majority in November, Weisman introduced Josh Brecheen, "an ardent Republican who is virtually assured of victory in November to represent an overwhelmingly red House seat in eastern Oklahoma."

Weisman noted that Brecheen rejects conformity with the Washington consensus. "He’s not going to the Capitol to make friends" the report claimed, adding, "Mr. Brecheen assures voters he won’t be tempted" to conform to the Republican establishment.

That example allegedly illustrated how "the House Republican conference appears destined for a more conservative, fractious future no matter which party wins a majority, thanks to the candidates chosen by voters in the most solidly G.O.P. districts."

He elaborated, "Numerous Republican contenders in battleground districts have taken fringe positions or espoused conspiracy theories. Democrats have trained their sights on these candidates, hoping to block a wave of extremism." However, Weisman worried Democrats may not be able to stop them.

"But the number of open seats in solidly Republican districts means that the G.O.P. is still favored to secure a narrow majority," the reporter assessed.

He argued the consequences of electing such supposed extremists will be troublesome for Republican leaders to handle. "That could spell trouble for Republican leaders like Representative Kevin McCarthy of California, the man who would be speaker, and their ability to govern."

But it may also spell trouble for the country and even the world, Weisman claimed. "It could also mean that the government will struggle to perform such mundane tasks as keeping itself from defaulting on its debt and plunging the global financial system into chaos."

Weisman also mentioned that these lawmakers will embark on a distracting crusade to impeach President Biden, writing, "At the same time, a Republican-led stream of impeachments, as some lawmakers have promised for the attorney general, the homeland security secretary, the education secretary and the president, could serve as an endless string of distractions for the executive branch."

The report continued, warning that these lawmakers would work to stymie the efforts of GOP leaders "to raise Washington’s statutory borrowing limit, keep the government funded and operating, and approve annual military and intelligence policy bills."

Weisman noted, "Such prospects seem so harrowing that one former Republican leadership aide, who insisted on anonymity, said he hoped Democratic leaders would raise the debt ceiling in the lame-duck session of Congress this winter rather than risk the first-ever default on United States government debt."

The author pointed to former President Donald Trump’s influence over the party, claiming that "The self-described America First Caucus, a small group of House members whose loyalty to him appears to eclipse all else, is likely to grow next year." Weisman warned that the "group could break with the Republican House leadership at any time if Mr. Trump orders it to do so."

Describing this America First Caucus, the report stated, "Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Matt Gaetz of Florida and Paul Gosar of Arizona have already formed the core of a House caucus that is loyal to Mr. Trump and further to the right than the House Freedom Caucus."

As Weisman reminded readers, the House Freedom Caucus "forced the shutdown of much of the federal government several times, and nearly prompted a default on government debt." The implication is that this could be much worse.

The reporter noted he only received a response from Brecheen when reaching out to several of these "fringe" GOP congressional candidates, though he described many of these people have "flirted with the QAnon conspiracy theory," called the COVID-19 pandemic a "fake pandemic," think the 2020 election was stolen, and have promised to help those who "sympathized with the Capitol rioters."

Weisman spoke to Brendan Buck, a top aide to former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, who admitted that what this America First wing of the House has lacked in political "acumen," it makes up in a "loyal, large following." "They have huge profiles. They can get people animated more than the Freedom Caucus ever could," Buck added.