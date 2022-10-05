Sean Duffy on new Hunter Biden revelations: FBI knows investigation would 'lead them right to Joe Biden'

Fox News contributor Sean Duffy joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss how the FBI has become political based on the handling of Hunter Biden's laptop. Duffy reacted to new allegations from Hunter's former business associate, Tony Bobulinski, in an interview with Tucker Carlson.

SEAN DUFFY: So it makes sense that Joe Biden would be the chairman. Look at his son, Hunter Biden. He's a crack addict and amateur porn star. No one in their right mind would hire Hunter Biden for anything. They're really hiring Joe Biden by way of his son, Hunter. And I get the frustration with the FBI. The FBI has become, as we've all talked about, a political organization that is there to take out the foes of the Democrat Party, which means they're going to take out Republicans, whether it's Roger Stone, Donald Trump, Peter Navarro or Steve Bannon. They want to take out Republicans. But the flip side of that is they need to protect Democrats and their boss, Joe Biden. If they start to investigate Hunter Biden, they understand that Hunter Biden leads them right to the president, Joe Biden. They can't do this investigation because they're there to protect Joe Biden.

So, this is shameful that the leadership of the FBI has become so political. They've disregarded the law. But, you know, that's the world that we live in today. And we need commonsense adults back in the room to make sure we get these very powerful organizations back on track to do their job, understanding that no one is above the law. Whether you're Donald Trump or Joe Biden, we all get the law equally applied to us.

