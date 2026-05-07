Hochul press office feuds with Dave Portnoy on X as critics roast governor in her own replies

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New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s press office drew backlash on X after trading barbs with Dave Portnoy over antisemitic incidents in New York City, prompting critics to accuse the governor’s team of treating the issue like "a joke" in a public feud that spiraled across social media this week.

"I don’t get why New York tax dollars go to paying an employee to run a meme account for @NYGovPress," Portnoy wrote in a response that quickly gained traction online. "But it’s only fair Ben Freedman shows himself so I can see who I’m tweeting with. I couldn’t find the guy. He’s a ghost online."

The exchange began after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani posted criticism of city leadership on X.

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"New Yorkers are being failed by politicians who care more about billionaires and corporations than working people," Mamdani wrote in the original post that sparked the broader exchange.

Portnoy escalated the exchange by posting an edited clip from "The Usual Suspects" featuring the faces of Mamdani and his wife superimposed onto characters driving away during the film’s famous Keyser Söze reveal, with Hochul’s face appearing at the end of the scene, leading Hochul’s press office account to respond with a meme featuring a photo of Portnoy alongside his age.

The post immediately drew backlash from users across X.

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"Stop posting memes and figure who did it," commentator Eyal Yakoby wrote in response to the governor’s account. "Dave Portnoy runs Barstool Sports, you are an elected official whose job it is to arrest the perpetrators. Do you think this is a joke?"

Political commentator Emily Austin accused Hochul’s team of downplaying antisemitism in its response.

"Why is antisemitism a joke to you?" Austin wrote.

New York Post columnist Lydia Moynihan mocked the exchange, saying, "Getting in a Twitter fight with Dave Portnoy is a choice."

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Online commentator Joey Saladino, known as Joey Salads, also joined the criticism after Hochul’s office posted the meme targeting Portnoy.

"Weak response for someone who just got totally roasted," Saladino wrote in a post that included a picture of Hochul and the governor’s age.

Portnoy, who is Jewish, has become increasingly outspoken about antisemitism following a rise in anti-Jewish incidents nationwide since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel. The Barstool founder has repeatedly criticized universities, politicians and public figures he believes have failed to adequately confront antisemitism.

Hochul has also publicly condemned antisemitism and announced multiple initiatives aimed at combating hate crimes in New York, though critics have argued Democratic leaders in the state have not done enough to address the issue.

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Fox News Digital reached out to Gov. Hochul's offices and Portnoy for comment, but did not immediately receive responses.