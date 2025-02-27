Hochul cancels CUNY press conference after anti-Israel protest erupts

A press conference for Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., was suddenly shut down after a group of anti-Israel protesters disrupted the event.

The governor planned a press event at the City University of New York (CUNY) on Thursday, but it was canceled due to a planned protest outside the governor's event, according to a New York Police Department officer onsite.

About 35 protesters at the entrance of CUNY were heard chanting, "Kathy Hochul go to hell," "free, free Palestine," "CUNY going to hell" and "from the river to the sea Palestine will be free."

Several arrests were made during the protest, according to Fox News at the scene.

The individuals gathered to protest Hochul's recent decision to remove a job posting for a Palestinian studies professor role.

"Governor Hochul has directed CUNY to immediately remove this job posting and conduct a thorough review of the position to ensure that antisemitic theories are not promoted in the classroom," a spokesperson for Hochul told the New York Post of the decision.

The protest comes just one day after 50 anti-Israel agitators took over a building at New York City's Barnard College on Wednesday evening.

An employee was allegedly assaulted during the protest that erupted over the expulsion of two students who stormed a Columbia University classroom in January, Fox News reported.

Fox News Digital reached out to Hochul's office for comment but did not immediately hear back.

