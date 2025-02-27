Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

New York

Hochul cancels CUNY press conference after anti-Israel protest erupts

Several arrests made outside City University of New York

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady , Deirdre Heavey , Sandy Ibrahim Fox News
A press conference for Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., was suddenly shut down after a group of anti-Israel protesters disrupted the event.

The governor planned a press event at the City University of New York (CUNY) on Thursday, but it was canceled due to a planned protest outside the governor's event, according to a New York Police Department officer onsite.

About 35 protesters at the entrance of CUNY were heard chanting, "Kathy Hochul go to hell," "free, free Palestine," "CUNY going to hell" and "from the river to the sea Palestine will be free."

Protesters gathered outside the City University of New York.

Protesters gathered outside the City University of New York. (Fox News)

Several arrests were made during the protest, according to Fox News at the scene.

The individuals gathered to protest Hochul's recent decision to remove a job posting for a Palestinian studies professor role.

Hochul's press conference was canceled after a protest erupted on Thursday.

Hochul's press conference was canceled after a protest erupted on Thursday. (Getty Images | Fox News)

"Governor Hochul has directed CUNY to immediately remove this job posting and conduct a thorough review of the position to ensure that antisemitic theories are not promoted in the classroom," a spokesperson for Hochul told the New York Post of the decision.

The protest comes just one day after 50 anti-Israel agitators took over a building at New York City's Barnard College on Wednesday evening. 

group of protesters inside hallway

A group of more than 50 anti-Israel protesters took over a building at Barnard College and allegedly assaulted an employee Wednesday evening. (X/@shoshanaaufzien)

An employee was allegedly assaulted during the protest that erupted over the expulsion of two students who stormed a Columbia University classroom in January, Fox News reported.

Fox News Digital reached out to Hochul's office for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Fox News' Christina Shaw contributed to this report.

Aubrie Spady is a Writer for Fox News Digital.

