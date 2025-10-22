Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Rabbis' stern Mamdani warning

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

- Rabbis warn New Yorkers what a Mamdani-run Big Apple would mean for Jews

- Trump threatens Hamas if Gaza ceasefire collapses as JD Vance visits Israel

- Celebrities who called for ceasefire in Gaza face scrutiny after Trump peace deal

TOP STORY: Two weeks before Election Day, a pair of prominent New York rabbis urged congregants not to support Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, citing his refusal to condemn "globalize the intifada" and his rejection of Israel’s right to exist. Mamdani, leading in polls, defended his stance as free expression. Critics warn his views threaten Jewish New Yorkers’ security.

VIDEO: Fox News' Trey Yingst reports the latest on the state of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire from Tel Aviv. 'Special Report' anchor Bret Baier also weighs in on the conflict and more, including his new book, 'To Rescue the American Spirit.' WATCH HERE:

WILL HAMAS GIVE PEACE A CHANCE?: President Trump reaffirmed that the U.S.-brokered Gaza ceasefire must hold, warning Hamas it would be "eradicated" if violence resumed. During talks with Australia’s PM, Trump said no U.S. troops would deploy, citing broad international backing. Envoys Kushner and Witkoff pursued regional diplomacy as Israel and Hamas reaffirmed the fragile truce.

HOLLYWOOD HYPOCRISY: Hollywood activists who long demanded a Gaza ceasefire are facing backlash for downplaying or criticizing President Trump’s Oct. 8 peace deal between Israel and Hamas. While some, like Ruffalo and Sarandon, offered cautious optimism, others mocked or dismissed it, prompting accusations of hypocrisy and "performative" activism from critics.

GOLD MEDAL FOR SNUBBING: The IOC condemned Indonesia for denying visas to Israel’s gymnastics team for the FIG World Championships, calling it discriminatory and against Olympic principles. The IOC demanded Indonesia uphold neutrality and allow all athletes to compete. Indonesia cited the Gaza war; Israel’s federation decried the ban as violating fair competition.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Calling antisemitism a metastasizing cancer, Lora Rez, founder and executive director of StopAntisemitism, writes that her organization is holding to account all those who exhibit open hatred of Jews. "The rule must be "if you spew Jew-hatred, the world sees you, institutions respond, accountability follows," she writes.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "To be clear, unequivocal, and on the record, I believe Zohran Mamdani poses a danger to the security of the New York Jewish community." - Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove of the Conservative Park Avenue Synagogue on Manhattan's Upper East Side

