Antisemitic slur flung at Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy outside Toronto restaurant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy was subjected to an antisemitic slur while recording a video in Toronto on Monday.

Portnoy visited an Italian restaurant called Terrazza to film one of his "One Bite Pizza Reviews" videos. Before he was about to take his one bite, an unseen man shouted "f--- the Jews" towards Portnoy, who is Jewish.

"See? There we go," Portnoy remarked while some other young men behind him, none of whom made the remark, began snickering.

Portnoy then turned back towards the men and chided, "What are you guys f---ing laughing about?"

DAVE PORTNOY BLASTS TV STATION OVER CONTENTIOUS INTERVIEW

The young men immediately stopped laughing, with one of them replying, "terrible."

Portnoy continued, saying that he would not let the slur get in the way.

"What is that Toronto hospitality there?" Portnoy commented.

"That’s terrible, terrible," Portnoy’s friend Bill the Greek remarked. "There’s old school and then there’s no school."

"There's no school," Portnoy agreed.

He went on to compliment the restaurant and gave the pizza a 7.4 score.

Portnoy was wrapped up in another antisemitic incident last month when a sign that read "f--- the Jews" was spotted at one of Barstool Sports’ bars in Philadelphia.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Though he initially described feeling "f---ing mad" and itching to "ruin these people," Portnoy later announced that he was sending the alleged culprits responsible to visit Auschwitz in Poland to turn the incident into a teaching moment on the Holocaust.

"These are young f---ing morons who did this. They’re drunk. Do you really want to ruin somebody’s life?" Portnoy said. "And let me be honest, I don’t know what’s going on in the world… I’ve been doing Barstool for 20 years, I’ve had more hate, more antisemitism in the last year, year and a half, than I’ve ever had doing it."

However, he later revoked the offer to one of the accused men after he claimed the young man denied responsibility for what happened.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP