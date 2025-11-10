Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy says he faces antisemitism 'every day now'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy told CBS News that there has been a "definitive shift" in antisemitism and that he now faces hatred "every day."

In a preview for an upcoming interview with "CBS Sunday Morning," Portnoy told co-host Tony Dokoupil that he has seen a clear rise in contempt against him for being Jewish compared to the occasional hateful comments he used to receive.

"I've seen in my own experience just being Barstool, the difference between how much hate I get," Portnoy said. "I mean, occasionally you get a k--- or Jew or whatever. It's every day now. Like there's a definitive shift in what's going on."

He continued, "So yes, now, for me, being a Jewish person like you got to step up. You're kind of someone people look up to in the Jewish community. You have to be like ‘all right this is not normal haha with the guys.’ People coming in with real hate."

After Portnoy recorded the interview on Friday, CBS News reported that a person yelled antisemitic comments at Portnoy during one of his "One Bite Pizza Reviews."

A similar incident occurred in June when an unseen man was heard shouting "f--- the Jews" while Portnoy was recording his video review in Toronto.

"What is that, Toronto hospitality there?" Portnoy commented during the incident.

Portnoy was also wrapped up in another antisemitic incident in May when a sign reading "f--- the Jews" was spotted at one of Barstool Sports’ bars in Philadelphia.

Though he initially described feeling "f---ing mad" and itching to "ruin these people," Portnoy announced after the incident that he was sending the alleged culprits responsible to visit Auschwitz in Poland to turn the incident into a teaching moment on the Holocaust. He later revoked the offer to one of the accused men after he claimed the young man denied responsibility for what happened.