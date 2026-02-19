Expand / Collapse search
Mass Shootings

Heroic bystander recounts staring into eyes of hockey rink shooter during life or death struggle

Michael Black tells 'Fox & Friends' how he tackled Robert Dorgan before the gunman turned weapon on himself

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
Good Samaritan recounts disarming Rhode Island hockey rink shooter Video

Good Samaritan recounts disarming Rhode Island hockey rink shooter

Michael Black details disarming the shooter at a Pawtucket, Rhode Island, high school hockey game and reflects on the quick police response and his family's safety.

A bystander’s split-second decision to tackle a shooter at a Rhode Island high school hockey game is being lauded for saving countless lives.

Michael Black was watching the game in Pawtucket when authorities say Robert Dorgan, who also goes by the name Roberta Esposito, opened fire. Black described the harrowing moment he chose to run toward the danger.

"I told my wife to ‘run, run.’ She was sitting next to me with some friends and she got out and I stayed," Black said on "Fox & Friends" Thursday.

SURVIVORS IN RHODE ISLAND HOCKEY GAME SHOOTING 'FIGHTING FOR THEIR LIVES' AFTER GUNMAN KILLS EX-WIFE, SON

Split image of police at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Rhode Island and Robert Dorgan inside an ice rink.

Police stand outside the Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, after a shooting on Monday left two people dead and three others injured in what authorities described as a family dispute. At right is Robert Dorgan, identified by police as the suspect, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. (Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images; X/@VerdadEsPoder)

Black was attending the game with friends when he heard several gunshots, which he first believed to be balloons popping. He then saw someone point a gun at a nearby family.

HOCKEY RINK SHOOTING SUSPECT WARNED ABOUT GOING 'BERSERK' IN X POST DAY BEFORE ATTACK

"I got a clear angle at the shooter and I jumped on the fourth step and leaped at him with my left hand," said Black.

Black described jamming his hand into the gun to stop it from firing. Other bystanders, whom he called his "heroes," jumped in to help subdue the suspect, but he managed to reach for a second gun.

Police and emergency vehicles parked outside the Dennis M Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

Police and emergency vehicles outside the Dennis M. Lynch Arena after a shooting in Pawtucket, R.I., on Monday in a drone photograph. (CJ Gunther/Reuters)

FAMILY SPEAKS OF 'PROFOUND PAIN' AFTER TRANS DAD GUNS DOWN EX-WIFE, SON AT HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY GAME

"He fell to my feet, and we were staring right at each other. He had a very concerned look on his face and reached into his left pocket and pulled out another gun and then shot himself," he added.

Authorities confirmed the gunman’s ex-wife and son were killed in the attack and that the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. At least three others were injured in the attack.

Black said he injured his hand and needed nine stitches, but noted that authorities arrived within minutes. He said that his son had almost come to the game with him and his wife, and said he was thankful he wasn’t there during the incident.

Split image of Robert Dorgan and a graduation photo of Rhonda and Aidan Dorgan related to the Rhode Island shooting.

A split image shows Robert Dorgan, identified by police as the suspect in the shooting at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and Rhonda Dorgan with her son, Aidan Dorgan, in a graduation photo. Authorities said Rhonda and Aidan were killed in the attack. (Roberta Esposito via Facebook; Rhonda Dorgan via Facebook)

"My wife even mentioned that she was concerned that if my son saw me go that direction, he would have went that way also," said Black.

Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves confirmed that the actions of a "good Samaritan" helped lead to the swift end of the shooting.

Pawtucket police release new details about Rhode Island hockey shooting Video

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

