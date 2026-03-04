Michelle Obama claims 'no way' Trump admin behavior would be acceptable from 'first Black family' in WH

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former First Lady Michelle Obama swiped at the Trump administration during her podcast on Wednesday and said the current administration's behavior would not have been accepted from "the first Black family" in the White House.

Obama spoke to Conan O'Brien, who talked about a trip he took with the former first lady to a military base in the Middle East during her "IMO" podcast.



O'Brien said he could tell the Obamas' team at the time was "being so careful that everything is done by the book," and the former first lady said that was the reality.

"It wasn’t even a feeling, it was the truth. I mean, there’s absolutely no way that the behavior in this current administration would have been accepted by the first Black family in the White House. So, fortunately, it wasn’t difficult to do because we are those people. It wasn’t difficult to follow rules, it wasn’t difficult to have high standards. It wasn’t very difficult, because in order to get where we are, as you’ve seen in your mother, you don’t get here without being damn near perfect," Obama said.

She continued, "We don’t get to fail two, three, five, seven times. We don’t get to file bankruptcy over and over again and still be considered a successful business person. We don’t get to not be at the top of the class. Every 'i' has to be dotted, every 't' has to be crossed," Obama said, swiping again at President Donald Trump.

"President Trump was overwhelmingly elected by nearly 80 million Americans to deliver on his popular and commonsense agenda. The President is working 24/7 to Make America Great Again and he will not stop fighting for the American people," White House spokesman Davis Ingle told Fox News Digital in a statement when reached for comment on the remark.

The former first lady recently released a book in 2025 about her wardrobe as first lady called "The Look."

She spoke about the book on her podcast in November, which she hosts alongside her brother, Craig Robinson, and said while the role of first lady "tends to confine," she faced additional pressure being part of the first Black family to live in the White House.

"Eight-year stint as first lady tends to confine, to be a bit confining, right?" Obama said. "Because, you know, the role, the job was not to just represent me, but to represent the nation. And as the first Black family in that house, just like, Black folks feel in all the first positions, that we’re carrying the torch, we’re lighting the way, which means that we’ve got to do it really, really well so that the next folks will have a chance."

She continued, "You know, when you're the only, you know, you feel like if you don't get it right, nobody will ever get this position. Women, people of color, people of different ethnicities, of different genders and sexual orientation. We all feel that."

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.