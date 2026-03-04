Pop star Zara Larsson sparks outrage after joking about fan's abortion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Swedish pop star Zara Larsson appeared to celebrate a fan's abortion in a reply to a TikTok video on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, a fan posted a video of Larsson performing her song "Midnight Sun" at a recent concert. The caption read, "I didn’t know I was pregnant here but at least my baby got to hear midnight sun before I aborted it."

Days later, Larsson replied, "I killed the performance and then you killed it after the performance purrrrrr."

Her comment sparked outrage from pro-life critics on social media.

"Speaking about babies this way is demonic. The normalization of abortion’s violence is evil, and it exposes that the Left only cares that babies continue to die," Students for Life of America wrote.

"Women are not victims of abortion," Foundation to Abolish Abortion communications director Ben Zeisloft commented.

Columnist Samantha Smith remarked, "Millions of little girls look up to Zara Larsson … and this is the example she’s setting for them. Utterly grim."

"'No one is celebrating abortion,'" commentator Isabel Brown mocked.

"You have to be possessed by an actual demon to think this is funny in any way, @zaralarsson," conservative activist Robby Starbuck wrote.

"Demonic," Libs of TikTok replied.

Larsson's team did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Larsson recently received global attention after American figure skater Alysa Liu performed her routine set to Larsson and Pink Pantheress' song "Stateside" at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Liu went on to become the first American woman to win gold in the women's figure skating competition since 2002.

NEW CHILDREN’S BOOK SPARKS OUTRAGE FOR CALLING ABORTION A ‘SUPERPOWER’

"You know it's good when the commentators are quiet," Larsson said in a video reacting to Liu's performance before adding how it was "so cute."

As for politics, Larsson has been outspoken about her anti-Israel stance.

In 2023, she posted a photo of herself in an Instagram story with the caption, "Oh so it's stand with Ukraine when Russia invades but not Palesti-" — implying an equivalence.

MICHELLE OBAMA COMPLAINS THAT SOCIETY TELLS WOMEN 'DON’T HAVE AN ABORTION' BUT FAILS TO AID MOTHERS

In 2025, she revealed to Sveriges Radio that she dropped out of performing at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest after the organization allowed Israel to compete.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s a super big stage, over 100 million people watching, but I didn’t feel like I could go on that stage and stand for those who competed, Israel. It didn’t feel right there and then," Larsson said, adding, "I didn’t want to do it. It didn’t feel right. I’m not sad I declined and I would do it 100 times over."