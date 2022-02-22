Hannity predicts Russia-Ukraine conflict could spiral 'out of control' very quickly

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Hannity sounded the alarm on the Russia-Ukraine conflict in Tuesday's opening monologue of "Hannity."

"This has the potential to spiral way out of control very quickly," he said. "Weakness should not be an option. That's all I'm seeing right now. It is time for Germany, and NATO, and Europe, our Western European allies, to break free of their dependence on Russian oil and gas."

"The only answer - the only country that has more natural resources - oil, gas, coal - that would be us, the United States," he continued. "And if you really want to beat Putin, we're not going to have a shooting war with Putin. I don't want one, you shouldn't have one."

"We should flood the market with our own energy supply. That will help with inflation, create high-paying career jobs, [and] it's going to be good for national security."

The Fox News host speculated about the reach of Putin's "territorial ambitions."

He recalled how the Russian president invaded Georgia in 2008 and started a "puppet government" there. Putin also arranged "client states" in Moldova and Belarus, Hannity said. In 2014, Russia annexed Crimea.

"Now he's rolling into eastern Ukraine with Kyiv in his crosshairs," Hannity continued. "What's next? Based on his own public remarks, he seems pretty hell-bent on restoring the old Soviet Union. And recently, Putin added all three Baltic countries to his official list of so-called ‘unfriendly nations.’"

"So what, are they soon now going to be targets of Vladimir Putin's territorial ambitions?," he asked, questioning what President Biden would "do about it."

As Hannity noted, the Baltic states are NATO members.

"So does that mean the U.S. would be drawn into a war? I certainly hope and pray not, especially with this guy as commander-in-chief."