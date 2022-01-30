Sen Barrasso: Russia's energy supply is a 'cash cow' for Putin's aggression as possible Ukraine invasion looms

Senator John Barrasso, R-W.y., warned Russia's energy supply is a "cash cow" for Kremlin aggression as tension on the Ukrainian border continues to mount. Sen. Barrasso joined Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures" to discuss the role energy has in international affairs as the possibility of a Russian-led invasion of Ukraine looms.

SEN. JOHN BARRASSO: You're absolutely right, and in America right now, people are paying the highest prices in seven years for energy, and this has been a jackpot for Vladimir Putin, who's using all of this extra money as his cash cow to fund his aggression. We were energy dominant before Joe Biden became president. Now we're energy dependent, and what you've seen in the last year is Biden has had to go to OPEC plus Russia to ask for more energy. So this is the money that's funding their efforts. We are right now, in the United States, using twice as much imported crude oil from Russia than we were a year ago. We are much better internationally if we are selling our energy to our friends than if we have to buy it from our enemies, and this White House does not seem to believe it or acknowledge it.



