Hannity: Kamala Harris laughing during press conference 'humiliating' for America

Sean Hannity blasted Vice President Kamala Harris Thursday for having a "laughing fit" in a Warsaw, Poland, press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda after being asked about the fate of Ukrainian refugees.

"She's obviously in way, way, way over her head … [Harris] doesn't really seem to have any grasp on much of anything. It's pretty humiliating for the country," the host of "Hannity" said.

Harris was tasked with tightening ties on a trip to Poland amid the disagreements of supplying fighter jets to help Ukraine fight the Russian assault.

During the presser, Harris stressed the two countries are unified saying, "I want to be very clear. The United States and Poland are united in what we have done and are prepared to help Ukraine and the people of Ukraine, full stop." The vice president also supported an investigation into alleged Russian war crimes.

Harris was accused of being unprepared for her performance at the presser.

She said, "We all watched the television coverage of just yesterday. That's on top of everything else that we know and don't know yet. Based on what we've just been able to see and because we've seen it or not, doesn't mean it hasn't happened. But just limited to what we have seen."

Hannity said, "At one point … Harris responded to a very serious question about refugees with one of our world-famous laughing fits. That's right, the vice president giggling before the world when asked about what do we do with war refugees."

Harris burst into laughter when trying to determine whether she or Duda should answer first. She said, while laughing, she said, "A friend in need is a friend, indeed."

"The war in Ukraine. Let's see the bombing maternity hospitals, the leveling entire neighborhoods, we have mass graves with 70 people in it, a humanitarian crisis in Eastern Europe is very serious. What are we going to do with the refugees? The stakes couldn't be higher," Hannity said.

"Europe is on the edge of a potential world war that's got to be avoided. And Kamala's yakking it up, laughing it up and giggling without any ability to answer simple, basic question. She never gave her an honest answer to that question. Americans here at home, abroad, everybody, the world deserves better."