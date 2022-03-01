Kamala Harris blasted for claiming 'voters got what they asked for' in electing her, Biden

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President Kamala Harris was blasted by critics Monday for claiming during a speech at the White House that American voters "got what they asked for" when they elected her and President Biden.

Harris made the claim during a celebration for Black History month when she took a moment to celebrate Biden's nomination of Judge Ketanji Jackson to be the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court.

"I felt such pride and such hope this past Friday when President Joe Biden nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson," Harris told those gathered for the event. "Because as we all know, elections matter. And when folks vote, they order what they want, and in this case they got what they asked for."

"I went off script a little bit," Harris added, laughing.

Critics jumped to social media to blast Harris, with some listing what they saw as the administration's numerous failures, and others predicting a defeat for Democrats in the November midterm elections.

"The American people didn’t ask for any of this: Record Inflation, Record border crisis, Closed schools. A war on American energy, Afghanistan disaster, Russia invasion of Ukraine," wrote Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, while former White House press secretary and Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Sanders called the Biden administration a "complete and total failure."

"Biden has a 37% approval rating in the recent ABC poll. People didn't ask for this. She is a terrible politician," former Trump 2020 campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh wrote, while other critics predicted Harris' comments would be used as campaign fodder for Republican campaigns across the country.

Harris' comments came as Americans' approval of the Biden administration's job performance reached its lowest point since taking office, with one recent poll showing Biden with a 37% approval rating.

Harris, who faced an exodus of staff members at the beginning of the year, has also been plagued by historically low job performance ratings, with the Real Clear Politics average of all the most recent national surveys giving her a 37.5% approval rating and a 51% disapproval rating through Feb. 24.

Americans have also given the administration failing grades when it comes to its handling of the economy after inflation hit its highest rate in 40 years in January.