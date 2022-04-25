Hannity: Big Tech has allowed their media companies to morph into a 'big-left echo chamber'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Hannity slammed Big Tech for becoming a ‘ big-left echo chamber' and discussed how Elon Musk will look to make Twitter a place for free speech after buying the company on ‘Hannity.'

SEAN HANNITY: Billionaire CEO innovator Elon Musk has now struck a $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter. And he's going to take it private, signaling a return, hopefully, to free speech principles to the social media platform, including a whole host of reforms to make Twitter more transparent, more accountable, more committed to freedom of expression.

SEAN HANNITY RIPS OBAMA'S INITIATIVE ON MISINFORMATION

Now, Musk said today in a statement, quote – "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated. I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with more features, new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam-bots and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential. I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it."

I've been saying this for years. People should be free to say what they want to say and free to discuss a wide range of topics and political views without just being shut down, silenced and canceled just because it doesn't fit what the far-left narrative. And this, by the way, goes for all the Big Tech. That's Facebook, that's Google. That's Twitter. Pretty much all of them.

They have all allowed their companies to morph into one big left-wing echo chamber and one big arm of the Democratic Radical Socialist Party. So Musk's decision to acquire Twitter should be welcome news to pretty much everyone other than the far left voices who appear hell-bent on censorship and canceling to help do the bidding of the Democrats and protect Joe Biden at all costs.

