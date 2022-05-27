Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The Ingraham Angle
Published

Asia expert calls on Biden admin to take a 'Reagan posture' with China

Chang slams U.S. Sec. Blinken over China policy: 'Chinese leadership is just laughing'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Gordon Chang: This is the time to go back to that Reagan posture Video

Gordon Chang: This is the time to go back to that Reagan posture

Gordon Chang: The Chinese leadership is just laughing at what Blinken said today.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Asia expert Gordon Chang warned of the Biden administration's foreign policy approach with China, calling for the United States to take a "Reagan posture" on Thursday's "The Ingraham Angle."

GORDON CHANG: First of all, China has declared a quote unquote people's war on the US. They did that in May 2019 with People's Daily, the most authoritative publication in China. When People's Daily speaks, that's China speaking. And we know, COVID that Blinken talked about. Well, China, we don't know where COVID 19 came from, but there's 100% that we know that China deliberately spread COVID-19 beyond its borders. We know 100% that China is behind these large, far-flung fentanyl gangs. And that means 100,000 Americans have been killed each year with Chinese fentanyl. And that's deliberate. So I don't know how you work with a country like that. And when you say that you have to work with a country like China, you're giving China a veto over American foreign policy, which is what Biden has done in some respects. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

You know, the sad thing about this is, is that China is failing. It's failing on its own because it's got a contracting economy and it's got a debt crisis, worsening food shortages and COVID-19, which it can't deal with. And so this is the time for us to go back to that Reagan posture and say, look, the free world must win. The world must be free, because if it's not free, we know what happens. So this is serious. 

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW:

Biden admin: We need China Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.