Biden's Taiwan-China remarks show 'amateur-hour' at White House: Gordon Chang

Asia expert Gordon Chang slammed Biden for his Taiwan-China remarks after the White House was forced to walk back his statements, warning "it's amateur-hour" at the White House. Chang joined "Fox & Friends First" to explain how Biden's gaffes on the world stage have "real-world consequences."

US MILITARY WILL DEFEND TAIWAN ‘IF IT COMES TO THAT,’ BIDEN SAYS

GORDON CHANG: This is amateur hour at 1600 Pennsylvania, and this actually has real-world consequences, largely because the Chinese will look at this and say that the administration is incapable and irresolute. Now, Biden was very clear a couple of days ago when he said, look, the United States will defend Taiwan... There was no ambiguity about that, and now under pressure... You have his subordinates contradicting him. Biden now changing his tune. This really is... bad, and it's bad not with regard to Taiwan only, its regard with all our defense commitments around the world. 

