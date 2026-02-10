Expand / Collapse search
Jimmy Kimmel calls out liberals for not actually being fans of Bad Bunny despite hailing halftime show

Late-night host calls out political polarization over Super Bowl halftime show as Trump labels performance 'absolutely terrible'

By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel swiped at liberals over their sudden Bad Bunny fandom after the Super Bowl on Monday, and lamented that everyone was just taking a side.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel swiped at liberals during his monologue Monday night for their sudden Bad Bunny fandom ahead of and following the Super Bowl halftime show.

While discussing Bad Bunny's performance, Kimmel called the Turning Point USA halftime show a "disaster," before noting that he wasn't jumping on the "bandwagon" to criticize the alternative. 

"And listen, I’m not jumping on the 'bash Kid Rock' bandwagon. I don’t like what he says either, but he’s talented. I’ve seen him perform; he puts on a fun show. I don’t want to get into that. This is not Kid Rock versus Bad Bunny — I mean, think about how dumb that sounds. This is not that. You can like one of them, you can like the other, you can like neither, you can like both," he said.

Jimmy Kimmel

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel during "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on November 5, 2025.  (Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images)

Kimmel continued, pointing to the apparent sudden rise in popularity of Bad Bunny among liberals.

"This is about the fact that everything has to be something now. We have to take a side on everything," Kimmel said. 

"This week, almost every liberal I know is suddenly really into Bad Bunny," he continued. "I mean, people I’ve never heard say the words 'bad' or 'bunny' in their lives are like, ‘I can’t wait for Bad Bunny!’ Oh, what’s your favorite Bad Bunny song? 'I don’t know, but I love him. I love Bad Bunny.'"

Bad Bunny performs in California

Bad Bunny performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, California. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Kimmel said he didn't understand all the words at the Bad Bunny halftime show, which was performed almost entirely in Spanish, and argued that it didn't matter.

"But that’s the point! It doesn’t matter. It’s the halftime show at a football game. I don’t know all the words. I don’t know all the words to any song. I don’t even know the words to songs I know all the words to," he said. "So stop with this. This is not about excluding people; it’s the opposite of that. English has had a lot of ‘at-bats’ over the last 60 years of Super Bowls."

President Donald Trump slammed Bad Bunny's halftime performance and called it one of the worst "EVER."

Kid Rock

Kid Rock performs in concert at Intrust Bank Arena on April 18, 2025, in Wichita, Kansas. (Gary Miller/Getty Images)

"The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence," Trump wrote on Truth Social Sunday night. 

"Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World," he added.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

