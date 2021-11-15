Gingrich blasts Biden's 'incompetence,' weakness: Makes you 'cringe for America'

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich criticized President Biden for his "dangerous pattern" of incompetence and radicalism. On "Fox & Friends," Gingrich called out the president for appearing to fall asleep at the Glasgow climate change conference, noting that U.S. allies view Biden as "weak" and unable to stand up to Russia.

NEWT GINGRICH: Ted Cruz captured it perfectly when he said that Biden combines the incompetence of Jimmy Carter with the radicalism of George McGovern. That's a very dangerous pattern, and it's one which is not getting better. When you see the president of the United States fall asleep in public at a global warming conference, as he warns us how big a deal global warming is. First of all, you cringe for America.

Whether you're Democrat or Republican, having an American president look so weak and so out of it. And that's why the British announced yesterday they're prepared to send a combat team into Ukraine if the Russians were to invade Ukraine, because the British have lost any sense that Biden would be capable of standing up to the Russians. And so you're going to see more and more assertiveness by our allies because they think this is such a weak administration.

