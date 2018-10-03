Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich is a political contributor for the FOX News Channel. In this role, he contributes to the network's election and political coverage and offers analysis on domestic and international news events. Gingrich joined the network in 1999, marking his first television deal since leaving Congress. His role was suspended in 2011 when he ran during the 2012 presidential election. Gingrich rejoined the network in 2015.Read More

Gingrich served as the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1995 to 1999 and was a member of Congress for 20 years, representing the state of Georgia. During his tenure, Gingrich was known as the chief architect of the Republican Contract with America and a key player in the Republican Party's regaining control of Congress after 40 years. He also ran for office during the 2012 presidential election and won the South Carolina and Georgia primaries. Additionally, he championed the passing of important welfare reform legislation, the first balanced budget in 10 years and the first tax cuts in 16 years. In 1995, TIME magazine named Gingrich "Man of the Year."

Currently, Gingrich is a Senior Advisor for Dentons's Public Policy and Regulation practice. Previously, he served as the CEO of The Gingrich Group, an Atlanta-based communications and management-consulting firm and a distinguished visiting fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution. In 1998, the Georgia Wildlife Federation named him Legislative Conservationist of the Year.

Gingrich is the author of numerous critically acclaimed and best-selling books, including Contract with America and To Renew America. He earned his Bachelor's degree from Emory University and a Master's degree and a Doctor of Philosophy degree from Tulane University.