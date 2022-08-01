George Soros wants to 'eliminate law enforcement,' policies would be a 'welcome sight' for criminals: Terrell

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell slammed far-left billionaire George Soros, accusing him of wanting to "eliminate law enforcement" after he suggested some murder rates are increasing in GOP-led states despite tougher crime policies. Terrell joined "America's Newsroom" Monday to discuss why he believes the stance is a "welcome sight" for violent criminals.

LEO TERRELL: Those cities like Chicago, New York are run by minorities. He's claiming the criminal justice system is racist. What he wants to do is eliminate the criminal justice system. He wants to eliminate law enforcement. He wants no law enforcement, and that is a welcome sight for career criminals and gang members.

