CRIME
George Soros wants to 'eliminate law enforcement,' policies would be a 'welcome sight' for criminals: Terrell

Terrell ripped Soros' op-ed on the crime surge in US cities on 'America's Newsroom'

Terrell slams George Soros over crime comments: 'He wants no law enforcement' Video

Terrell slams George Soros over crime comments: 'He wants no law enforcement'

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss Soros' remarks on the crime wave and a former Illinois prosecutor's resignation letter blaming Kim Foxx for concern surrounding 'political narratives' despite surging violence.

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell slammed far-left billionaire George Soros, accusing him of wanting to "eliminate law enforcement" after he suggested some murder rates are increasing in GOP-led states despite tougher crime policies. Terrell joined "America's Newsroom" Monday to discuss why he believes the stance is a "welcome sight" for violent criminals. 

SOROS RADIO TAKEOVER: REP. MAYRA FLORES URGES HISPANIC COMMUNITY TO ‘FIGHT FOR YOUR ABUELA’S VALUES'

LEO TERRELL: Those cities like Chicago, New York are run by minorities. He's claiming the criminal justice system is racist. What he wants to do is eliminate the criminal justice system. He wants to eliminate law enforcement. He wants no law enforcement, and that is a welcome sight for career criminals and gang members. 

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW FROM "AMERICA'S NEWSROOM" BELOW:

Former Illinois prosecutor blames Kim Foxx for resignation Video
