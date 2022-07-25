Soros radio takeover: Rep. Mayra Flores urges Hispanic community to ‘fight for your Abuela's values’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, urged the Hispanic community to "fight for your Abuela's values" as a group linked to liberal billionaire George Soros attempts to take control of Spanish-language radio station across America.

The Soros-linked Latino Media Network has agreed to purchase 18 Hispanic radio stations currently owned by Univision and put former Bill Clinton and Barack Obama staffers in charge of the operation. The deal, which is pending FCC approval, would put the liberal group in control of stations across the United States, including Miami's iconic Radio Mambi, which offers an anti-communism view popular among Spanish-speaking conservatives. Flores joined "The Truth with Lisa Boothe" podcast where the namesake host asked why Soros is trying to bankroll Hispanic radio stations – and her answer was simple.

"He's trying to erase our values. He wants the Hispanic community to forget about God and family values, that's what the far left wants us to do," Flores told Boothe.

"I'm calling on the Hispanic community, fight for your Abuela's values," Flores continued. "Fight for your parent's values that were instilled in you, that live in us and instill those values into your kids, and into your grandkids, because this is really a battle against good versus evil, and them wanting to take everything away from us."

Flores is the first Republican Latina ever elected to Congress from Texas, and she is also the first female Mexican-born member of the House of Representatives.

Radio Mambi, which is historically linked to the Cuban exile community, has seen at least three prominent on-air hosts exit the station and declare that they would never work for a Soros-linked group. While the Latino Media Network has insisted it will not censor conservative voices on Radio Mambi, the fact that Soros is involved whatsoever was enough to get three-time Emmy Award-winning host Nelson Rubio to depart.

"They have said they will not change the editorial lines, or the way of thinking, but nonetheless, in the proposals by the new owners… they have written and they have said, they have described their liberal actions which is anti-life… and pro the Democratic Party in the U.S.," Rubio previously told Fox News Digital.

Rubio, and other now-former Radio Mambi hosts Lourdes Ubieta and Dania Alexandrino have since joined Americano Media, a recently launched conservative news organization.

While Radio Mambi is considered the crown jewel of the acquisition, the group would also control stations in other major markets, including New York, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and San Antonio.

After winning a special election for the 34th Congressional District, Flores will face an uphill battle in November against current 15th Congressional District Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, after a newly redrawn map favoring him. Conservatives are concerned the Soros-backed group will influence voters in key areas, but the FCC isn’t expected to approve the deal in time for the 2022 midterms.