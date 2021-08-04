Friend of DC teacher killed in shooting speaks out: Crime surge 'unlike anything I've seen'

Kervin Sanchez, a 31-year-old teacher and father of four, was killed Saturday in a shooting in Washington, D.C. Sanchez’s death comes amid an increase in violent crime across the country and as D.C. struggles to keep a grip on public safety.

Marvin Moore, a longtime friend of Sanchez, told Fox News’ Steve Doocy that the current climate is "very troubling."

"It's very worrisome to not be able to predict whether or not your loved one or your family member is going to return home to you after leaving outside of the house," Moore said on "Fox & Friends."

"We are in very devastating times. And this is unlike anything that I've seen in my entire time growing up here in D.C."

In an effort to combat the surge in crime, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser proposed an $11 million package to hire 170 new officers to bolster the city’s police force.

The "compromise" package that the city council approved, however, only allocates $5 million for new officers.

Mayor Bowser told reporters Tuesday, "We need what we need. We need to hire officers as soon as we can and we need the council to understand that."

Washington, D.C. reported three times more homicides than deaths from COVID-19 in the month of July, raising questions around the city’s priorities.

"As a community, as a city, we have to figure it out," Moore said. "We have to find a way to create a better resolve. Look for alternative solutions to problem solving."

"Something that has to be done that doesn't leave us having to do interviews about people who've passed or about lives that have been lost. Especially for people that have such an astounding impact on their community."

