Fox News touted at annual upfront presentation to advertisers: ‘We’re not just competing, we are dominating’

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The dominance of FOX News Media was front and center when Fox Corporation held its annual upfront presentation to advertisers, media buyers and journalists on Monday in New York City.

"It’s no secret, we’ve been top dog in cable news for years. But now, it’s bigger than that," Fox News Channel anchor Bret Baier said when explaining that the brand regularly tops broadcast networks.

The Fox upfront offered a glimpse at upcoming content from FOX broadcast, FOX Sports, Tubi and FOX One, in addition to Fox News Channel. Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady said FOX’s strategy and deep connection to viewers played a critical role in his decision to join the network’s NFL broadcast booth before introducing Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch.

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"This focus on our most deeply engaged viewers isn’t just verbiage, it’s how we designed and built our business. We’ve been deliberate in shaping a portfolio that puts us in a truly unique and powerful position in the marketplace. We don’t try to do everything, and we don’t pursue scale just for scale's sake. Instead, we focus where it matters most — live sports, live news, bold entertainment and ad-supported streaming," Murdoch said.

"We consistently deliver real-time content with massive reach across our platforms and pair that with the ability to connect with hard-to-reach younger audiences through Tubi," Murdoch continued. "This week, you’re going to hear a lot about the value of live sports and ad-supported streaming. At FOX, that’s not a new story. It’s what we’ve been delivering successfully for years."

Murdoch said FOX is focused on delivering content that audiences truly desire, and the brand is currently the leader in live programming and home to one of the fastest-growing, ad-supported streaming platforms in the business.

"That combination isn’t accidental. It’s intentional, and it works for us, and more importantly, it works for you," Murdoch said.

Murdoch called FOX an "outlier in the marketplace," noting that the company’s discipline strategy has paid off.

"For the third year in a row, FOX is the only major media company consistently growing audiences," Murdoch said.

"I’d just like to say how pleased I am with the company we’ve built and the strength of its leadership," Murdoch added. "Amid significant disruption across the media landscape, FOX remains your most reliable partner. Our long-term thinking has built the strength and consistency you can rely on. We’ve never been in a better position, and I am confident and excited about where we’re heading next."

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Baier was joined by fellow Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum to tout the success of FOX News Media.

"The news is unfolding faster and faster every day… and wherever it’s happening, Fox News is there, live as it unfolds in real time, across every platform. From cable and TikTok to streaming, across mobile, digital, every connected device," Baier and MacCallum said.

"And, just as importantly, we help people to make sense of it all. That’s why more Americans than ever trust and turn to Fox News," MacCallum added.

"It’s no secret, we’ve been top dog in cable news for years. But now, it’s bigger than that," Baier said.

Baier noted that "The Five’ consistently outdraws "CBS Evening News" and "The Voice," while MacCallum added, "We’re doing something that I never thought was possible, we’re not operating at broadcast scale."

MacCallum pointed to Fox News’ average audience of 3.1 million viewers during weekday primetime programming.

"That’s a big deal," Baier said before touting the success of Fox News Digital.

"We’re meeting audiences where they are, across platforms, across generations, wherever and however they consume news," Baier said. "Online, Fox News is [the] No. 1 publisher for time spent, averaging 143 million monthly unique visitors. So, to put it simply, more people spend time getting their news on FoxNews.com than anywhere else."

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MacCallum told advertisers that it was also a record year for the company on YouTube, as Fox News had its best year in history with 4.5 billion video views.

"That’s billions ahead of CNN, NBC News, ABC News, and CBS News. So, we’re not just competing, we are dominating," Bair said.

Baier and MacCallum also touted FOX Business, noting that it beat CNBC in key metrics for the first time ever and important decision-makers have taken notice of FOX News Media’s success.

"When the stakes are high, they come to us to reach the largest, politically diverse audience in America," Baier said. "We’re the network people rely on."

"The Five" co-hosts Greg Gutfeld, Jessica Tarlov and Harold Ford Jr. also hit the stage, reminding advertisers why their show is the most-watched cable news offering in America.

"It’s pretty simple. We all got a seat at the table. We sometimes agree, sometimes disagree," Ford said.

"It’s the kind of conversation America used to have," he continued. "Civil, honest and even funny."

Tarlov added, "We enjoy the debate and at the end of the day, we actually like each other."

"FOX & Friends" co-host Lawrence Jones also took the stage to show advertisers what Fox News has planned for the America 250 celebration.

"I'm lucky to be able to travel all across our great country. It's been an honor getting out to the heartland and talking to Americans from every walk of life and every corner of our country. And it's that connection that is translating into real momentum for our company," Jones told advertisers.

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Advertisers also heard from a variety of FOX and FOX Sports stars, including the casts of "Baywatch," "Best Medicine," "Memory of a Killer," "Doc," "Animal Control" star Joel McHale, "Grimsburg" star Jon Hamm, "Fear Factor" host Johnny Knoxville, Gordon Ramsay, Derek Jeter, David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez, Michael Strahan, Erin Andrews, Rob Gronkowski and Jameis Winston.

Jerry O’Connell, Violet McGraw and Sophia Bush were on hand to promote Tubi’s "Summer’s Last Resort."