Fox News' Trey Yingst honored with 2025 Prize of Excellence at Foreign Press Awards

Fox News Chief Foreign Correspondent Trey Yingst was honored with the Prize of Excellence at the Foreign Press Awards on Thursday night in Washington, D.C., at an event hosted by The Association of Foreign Press Correspondents.

"To be a foreign correspondent is to be a witness. To be a clear voice in a world that is often marred by violence and misinformation. Our work and responsibility should not be taken lightly," Yingst said at the ceremony.

The annual event took place at the National Press Club and brought together top foreign correspondents to honor their courage, dedication, and excellence in demonstrating the essential role of journalism in safeguarding democracy. George Svigos, the executive director of communications of GM Global Markets at General Motors, introduced Yingst, highlighting "his courageous frontline reporting and exceptional commitment to documenting major global conflicts in real time."

Yingst thanked the Murdoch family along with the FOX News Media executive team, including CEO Suzanne Scott, President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace, Senior Vice President of News Coverage Greg Headen, Senior Executive Vice President Tom Lowell, along with FOX Nation president Lauren Petterson, Senior Executive Vice President Corporate Communications Irena Briganti, Executive Vice President News Programming Kim Rosenberg and Foreign Desk Manager Thomas Ferraro, who were all in attendance.

Yingst also thanked his father, Gerald Yingst, who "believed in me when everyone else told me this wasn’t possible."

"When I was 19 years old with a camera I bought on Amazon, a YouTube page that no one watched and a press pass that I printed at the campus library, you supported my dream," Yingst said.

Yingst has covered conflicts across the globe, including the Israel-Hamas war, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the 2021 U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. He dedicated much of his speech to "acknowledging the fearless and tenacious Palestinian journalists in Gaza who do not have the luxuries we are afforded to simply leave when the story becomes too dangerous."

"May we not forget their sacrifice and contributions to our industry. Let me also reiterate the position that international journalists must be given independent access to Gaza to report," he said.

"This work does not feel like a job to me, but rather a mission and a purpose to go to the places that others won’t go and tell the stories that otherwise wouldn’t be told," Yingst continued. "To places like Israel, speaking with the hostages who were released from Hamas captivity after surviving a brutal terrorist attack, or to Syria hearing from the mothers we met at the infamous Sednaya prison who continue to look for their children, or to Ukraine interviewing President Zelenskyy on the eastern front lines, our work will continue to focus on the experience of humans amid conflict."

Yingst concluded his speech by reaffirming his mission to "continue to speak loudly and fairly, even when it is unpopular to do so."

"We must hold governments and militaries accountable for their actions. And we must continue to be a voice for the voiceless," Yingst said.

Additional attendees and presenters included Chairwoman Nancy Prager-Kamel, Allison Bromley from the Knight Foundation and Thanos Dimadis, executive director of the AFPC-USA.