Fox News has best year ever on YouTube with 4.5 billion video views to lead all news brands

FOX News Media finished 2025 as the No. 1 news brand among YouTube video views as the company’s decision to emphasize the platform paid off.

The flagship Fox News account has over 14.7 million subscribers and the Fox News Clips platform, which launched in May and provides the latest reporting and analysis from Fox News Channel, continues to grow.

As a result, Fox News had its best year in history with 4.5 billion video views; a 69% increase compared to 2024, according to Emplifi.

Fox News’ staggering total easily topped all news brands and broadcast networks, including MS NOW’s 3.7 billion views, CNN’s 2.3 billion, NBC News’ 1.8 billion, ABC News’ 1.4 billion and CBS News’ 675 million.

Fox News closed the year strong, finishing the fourth quarter of 2025 as No. 1 on YouTube for the fifth consecutive quarter.

FOX Business also led business news brands on YouTube, posting 759 million views, outpacing CNBC’s 356 million views, according to Shareablee.

On social media, FOX News Media marked its 11th consecutive year as the No. 1 news brand according to Emplifi and Shareablee. Fox News drove 1.5 billion interactions across Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok combined for a 239% increase compared to 2024.

The YouTube and social media victories come as Fox News Channel delivered its highest-rated non-election year in history in 2025, indicating that FOX News Media is thriving on multiple platforms.

Fox News secured its highest share of the cable news audience since it launched in 1996 among both total day and primetime.

Fox News saw gains among viewers in both total day and primetime compared to 2024, while CNN and MS NOW, formerly called MSNBC, saw declines across the board. Additionally, Fox News was the fastest growing network in all of television with viewers across both categories.

Fox News also averaged 3.1 million viewers in weekday primetime to beat NBC while closing the gap with both ABC and CBS.