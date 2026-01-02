Fox News Channel delivers highest-rated non-election year ever, ‘The Five’ continues historic run

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News Channel had its highest-rated non-election year in history in 2025 as Americans continued to rely on the record-breaking network for critical information and analysis, according to final Nielsen Media Research data.

Fox News dominated all of cable for the 10th year in a row with its second-highest rated year in history. Along the way, "The Five," with Dana Perino, Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Watters, Jessica Tarlov and Harold Ford Jr., finished as the most-watched cable news program once again, and even finished with a larger audience than "CBS Evening News."

"Delivering another record-breaking year, outpacing broadcast networks, and reaching new highs on YouTube is a testament to the strength of our brand and our ability to meet the audience where they are. I am incredibly proud of our unrivaled team on and off camera, whose journalism, global newsgathering skills and powerful voices continue to set the standard in news and connect with Americans nationwide," FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said.

Fox News averaged 1.7 million total day viewers to lead all basic cable, while No. 2 ESPN averaged only 790,000. MS NOW (formerly MSNBC) managed 551,000 total day viewers and CNN settled for 432,000 as the cable news competitors failed to outdraw Fox News combined.

During the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m., Fox News averaged a staggering 2.7 million viewers to finish atop the cable landscape. ESPN finished second with two million, MS NOW came in third with 915,000 and TNT finished fourth with an average primetime audience of 750,000. CNN delivered only 573,000 average viewers during primetime, landing behind HGTV and TBS to finish seventh.

Along the way, Fox News secured its highest share of the cable news audience since it launched in 1996 among both total day and primetime.

Fox News also obliterated CNN and MS NOW among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults aged 25-54, averaging 180,000 total day viewers in the critical category, compared to 70,000 for CNN and only 48,000 for MS NOW.

The results were similar during primetime, as Fox News delivered 278,000 average demo viewers while CNN had 102,000. It was CNN’s worst demo performance of all time among both total and primetime viewers.

It was bleak for MS NOW during primetime, as the network finished with an average primetime audience of only 80,000 demo viewers to finish behind 17 cable options including Nick-at-Nite, Adult Swim, FX, Comedy Central and TLC. It was MS NOW’s worst performance in the demo since MSNBC launched in 1997.

Fox News saw gains among viewers in both total day and primetime compared to 2024, while CNN and MS NOW saw declines across the board. Additionally, Fox News was the fastest growing network in all of television with viewers across both categories.

As Fox News left CNN and MS NOW in its dust, it also averaged 3.1 million viewers in weekday primetime to beat NBC while closing the gap with both ABC and CBS.

"The Five," "Jesse Watters Primetime," "Hannity," "Special Report with Bret Baier," "Gutfeld!," "The Ingraham Angle," "The Will Cain Show," "Outnumbered" with co-hosts Harris Faulkner, Emily Compagno and Kayleigh McEnany, "The Faulkner Focus," "America’s Newsroom" with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino, "The Story" with Martha MacCallum and "America Reports" with Sandra Smith and John Roberts finished as the top 12 cable news programs among total viewers.

"The Five" continued to make history by marking the fourth consecutive year it has drawn the largest audience in cable news.

"Gutfeld!" delivered its highest-rated year in program history among both categories, averaging 3.1 million total viewers and 358,000 among the demo. Greg Gutfeld’s program finished as late-night television’s most-watched program, outdrawing CBS’ outgoing "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," ABC’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," NBC’s "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Comedy Central’s "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" and NBC’s "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."

"The Ingraham Angle" dominated its timeslot as Laura Ingraham once again finished the year as the highest-rated woman in cable news with three million viewers, while "Jesse Watters Primetime" averaged 3.6 million to finish as the No. 1 cable news program with primetime viewers.

"Hannity" dominated its timeslot with 3.2 million viewers and "FOX News @ Night with Trace Gallagher" topped the 11 p.m. ET hour with 1.7 million viewers.

"Special Report with Bret Baier" delivered over 3.1 million viewers and 317,000 in the demo while continuing to close the gap with broadcast competition. On Feb. 28, Baier’s interview with President Zelenskyy following his Oval Office meeting with President Trump peaked at 6.4 million viewers and 855,000 in the demo to lead both "CBS Evening News" and "NBC Nightly News."

"FOX & Friends" dominated the morning cable news landscape as the highest-rated morning show for the 25th consecutive year with 1.4 million viewers, topping "CBS Mornings" in 24 markets, including New York and Chicago. "FOX & Friends" also beat ABC’s "Good Morning America" in 15 markets and NBC's "Today" in seven markets.

"FOX News Live" finished as the most-watched cable news show on Saturday with 1.6 million viewers, while "Life, Liberty and Levin" took the primetime crown with 1.5 million. On Sundays, "Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo" took the title with nearly two million average viewers to finish as the most-watched cable news program on weekends.

Additionally, throughout 2025 on YouTube, Fox News piled up 4.3 billion video views for a 57% increase compared to 2024. It was Fox News’ best year ever on YouTube, leading MS NOW, CNN, NBC News, ABC News and CBS News, according to Emplifi.

Ratings data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.