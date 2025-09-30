FOX News Media honors colleagues who received Spotlight Awards

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President & Executive Editor Jay Wallace honored the 2024 FOX News Media Spotlight Award winners on Tuesday during an intimate luncheon.

The FOX News Media Spotlight Awards are an annual tradition for the organization, and management received hundreds of nominations from staff members passionate about celebrating colleagues who earned special recognition. Winners were announced last year at a network-wide town hall, and they gathered at Avra in midtown Manhattan just blocks away from FOX News Media’s headquarters to celebrate in person.

FOX News anchor Bill Hemmer, who hosted the event, welcomed guests before introducing Scott to the stage.

"I have always said it’s important to celebrate success and achievement at FOX News Media. If we’re not celebrating our success, nobody else is going to. And we have had a great year and have had a lot to praise in terms of our businesses and platforms and ratings, which is wonderful," Scott said.

"But, I believe it’s most important to celebrate our team, the people and individuals doing great things," Scott added. "More than ever, we are living in a time when supporting each other and celebrating our team, which includes the great culture we have all created together, is important."

The Spotlight Awards launched in 2020 and more than 80 prizes have been handed out to staffers on dozens of teams. FOX News Media executives received 342 nominations, and 185 different employees and departments were recognized across multiple platforms.

"We are all very proud of all the winners, and it’s a testament to each of you that you were voted on by your fellow colleagues," Scott said.

Wallace then took the stage to introduce the winners, where he was joined by FOX News hosts Martha MacCallum, Ainsley Earhardt, Dana Perino and Harold Ford Jr.

Unsung Hero Award

The Unsung Hero Award goes to employees who consistently go above and beyond with work that is vital to FOX News Media but often goes unnoticed. This award recognizes those behind-the-scenes stars who keep everything running, often without fanfare, but always with excellence.

Director of technical operations Latoya Lewis

"Latoya continues to have full command of control rooms, especially during breaking news. She also manages schedules for her department, which is no easy task. Since receiving the award, she’s contributed to the new ‘Will Cain Show,’ and took part in projects including the Presidential Inauguration and the Joint Session of Congress," Wallace said.

Director of technical operations Alex Mitchner

"Alex is deeply committed to mentoring less experienced staff and pushing her team to expand their skills. She was pivotal in the transition to automation for FBN, and her leadership made it possible. Her colleagues describe her as an empowering, forward-thinking leader who uplifts everyone around her," Wallace said.

Broadcast engineering supervisor Jason Oster

"Jason has been with Fox since 1999, and he’s become the go-to expert for behind-the-scenes solutions. As we know, Jason is often the first to spot a problem and fix it before it escalates, and that’s part of what makes him a foundational part of our engineering team," Wallace said.

Rising Star Award

The Rising Star Award goes to employees who have shown exemplary work ethic and growth during the early stages of their careers.

Broadcast production engineer Frank Andriola

Andriola was nominated 11 times, indicating he is highly respected by his colleagues while helping maintain FOX News Media infrastructure.

"He’s constantly learning and instructing others, and he’s developed entirely new workflows to improve efficiency. He’s a technology pro, with the heart of a teacher," Earhardt said.

Giuliana Fogliano

"When we first presented her this award in December, she was working in D.C. for ‘America’s Newsroom,’ shaping segments and our political coverage. She’s since moved back to New York, to become the irreplaceable right-hand to our President Jay Wallace," Earhardt said.

Associate producer Meghan Tome

"We also have a job change for our third winner, Meghan Tome. She was an associate producer this time last year, juggling multiple reporters and liveshots. But she was training hard for the next step, and we’re pleased to congratulate her on her recent promotion to White House producer," Earhardt said.

Tome often shows up early, stays late and volunteers to help the team on her days off.

Human Resources coordinator Jordan Wells

"And speaking of promotions, now seems like an excellent time to bring up Jordan Wells. She was promoted from HR coordinator to generalist, and she’s been taking on new assignments with her signature enthusiasm. She’s a go-to person for employees’ questions, and she brings amazing energy to the whole team," Earhardt said.

Community Service Award

This award goes to an employee that has dedicated time and energy to his or her local community and is most active in company volunteer efforts.

Senior manager of engineering Richard Hernandez

"We told you in December how Richard organized an annual toy and clothing drive for children in orphanages across Mexico. He’s since been concentrating his charity efforts in his community of Whittier, California. In fact, he’s the director of the Whittier Food Pantry, which provides food and clothing to about a thousand people each month," MacCallum said.

"Varney and Co." senior producer Robert McNally

McNally has been a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary since 2012. He is also a member of the Honor Guard and Color Guard, conducting ceremonies at events, participating in parades and supporting veterans’ funerals.

"Rob serves with the Coast Guard Auxiliary, and when they heard about his Spotlight win, the Auxiliary’s quarterly magazine called Robert for an interview. So, he’s pretty famous now. Robert has been spending a lot of time working as a Division Staff Officer, running safety patrols out on the water, so I expect to see everyone wearing their life preservers," MacCallum said.

Senior producer Scott Sanders

"Our final winner is Scott Sanders, who was recently promoted to senior producer of ‘The Story.’ I’m so happy to have him onboard, he’s just amazing. Scott continues to raise money for other cancer patients in the most challenging way imaginable, by running marathons. He did Berlin just last week, and he has London coming up. He’s also been raising money to buy wheelchairs for disabled children. Amazing work, Scott, and so happy to have you on our team," MacCallum said.

Culture and Belonging Ambassador of the Year Award

This award goes to someone who helps create an environment in which the contributions of others are strongly valued.

Human Resources senior vice president Nicolle Campa

"Nicolle is known across our company for her big heart," Ford Jr. said. "Nicolle, your caring and compassion help make this a wonderful place to work."

Innovator of the Year

FOX Weather senior producer and meteorologist Jordan Overton

"Jordan literally re-coded how FOX Weather works," Perino said.

"Since winning this award in December, Jordan has received a well-deserved promotion to manager of Field Ops, and Weather Technology Specialist. That means he’s been leading the charge in newsgathering for FOX Weather, while continuing to expand our capabilities," Perino added. "Jordan, you are truly an innovator, and we look forward to seeing what you come up with next."

The Impact Award

The Impact Award goes to a person or department that significantly and positively impacted FOX News Media over the past year.

Jerusalem Bureau

The Jerusalem Bureau consists of senior field producer Yonat Friling, photographer David Gamliel, coordinator and producer Yael Rotem-Kuriel, broadcast and sound engineer Yoav Shamir, photographer Yanic Turgeman and chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst.

"The Jerusalem bureau has helped bring the war in Israel and Gaza into clear view. And they did it despite unimaginable challenges. They’ve risked their own safety to show the world the reality of conflict and war. Their bravery and commitment to truth are unmatched, and they continue to consistently operate at the highest level," Scott said.

Field and Production Operations

Lauren Barrese, Samantha Cosme, Rebecca Cuozzo, Stephen Hernandez, Grigory Khananayev, John "Hollywood" Kisala, Pete Regina, Janette Shaw, Tiger Stanley, Samantha Thomas, Morgan Valente and Adreanna Walsh make up the critical department.

"There is no news network or broadcast media team doing the level of work our team is doing, while every year efforting to modernize and reimagine the look and feel of remote shoots," Scott said.

"From debates and town halls to the Patriot Awards and breaking news around the world, they are fast, resourceful, and brilliant at what they do," Scott continued. "They support every platform with skill, creativity and yes, even fun."