Fox News announces revamped weekend lineup highlighting ‘commitment to delivering incomparable coverage’

Fox News Channel will debut a new weekend programming lineup beginning Saturday, Sept. 20, FOX News Media President & Editor-in-Chief Jay Wallace announced on Wednesday.

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany will begin hosting her own program "Saturday in America" at 10 a.m. ET on Saturdays, while Griff Jenkins will join "FOX & Friends Weekend" as the third co-host alongside Rachel Campos-Duffy and Charlie Hurt.

A new program called "The Sunday Briefing" launches on Sunday, Sept. 21, with senior White House correspondents Peter Doocy and Jacqui Heinrich rotating as weekly solo anchors at 11 a.m. ET. Additionally, Johnny Joey Jones and Tomi Lahren have been named two of the four co-hosts of "The Big Weekend Show" as the ensemble program grows to three hours on Saturdays and Sundays at 5 p.m. ET.

"As we expand and innovate our weekend programing, we are proud to bring our audience unrivaled depth and expertise. This new dynamic roster underscores our continued commitment to delivering incomparable coverage, reinforcing FOX News Media as the leader in both news and opinion content," Wallace said in a statement.

As part of the revamped lineup, Howie Kurtz will step down as host of "MediaBuzz" and transition to a political media analyst role at Fox News. "MediaBuzz" will air its final show on Sunday, Sept. 14, after 12 years in the 11 a.m. ET timeslot where it easily led the cable news competition.

"For more than a decade, Howie Kurtz has served as the lead authority for media coverage in cable news, and we look forward to continuing his smart analysis across our programming," Wallace said.

Kurtz will serve as a political media analyst and continue to provide his signature commentary and reporting across all FOX News Media platforms, which includes hosting the "Media BuzzMeter" podcast and writing for Fox News Digital.

"I’m extraordinarily proud of the program, which was number one for over 12 years and built a loyal audience that liked our down-the-middle approach of contrasting viewpoints and tackling sensitive subjects, with great independence, but time marches on," Kurtz said.

"Saturday in America with Kayleigh McEnany" will provide a comprehensive look at the headlines dominating the news cycle and feature conversations with newsmakers across the political landscape. McEnany will remain a co-host on the weekday hit ensemble program "Outnumbered."

"The Sunday Briefing" will tackle all facets of the White House beat, including President Donald Trump's national and international moves as well as the key issues affecting the administration. Heinrich and Doocy have covered the White House since 2021, reporting extensively on both the Biden and Trump administrations.

