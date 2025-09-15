Fox News Digital dominates all news brands in key metrics during August

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News Digital dominated all news brands across key measurables, social media and YouTube during August as Americans continued to rely on the platform for critical information and analysis.

The month of August featured a historic summit between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Trump administration deploying National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announcing their engagement, Paramount and Skydance completing an $8 billion merger, and other headline-grabbing stories.

Along the way, Fox News Digital finished atop key categories among the competitive news set that includes The New York Times, CNN, CBS News, NBC News, ABC News, The Washington Post, USA Today and others.

Fox News Digital was No. 1 among multiplatform minutes, delivering a staggering 3.6 billion for a 10% increase compared to the prior year. The New York Times finished No. 2 with 1.2 billion multiplatform minutes, down 30% compared to last year, and CNN finished third with 826 million multiplatform minutes for a 65% drop. July marked the 54th consecutive month that Fox News Digital finished atop the category.

When it comes to multiplatform views, Fox News Digital was No. 1 with 1.8 billion for a 6% uptick compared to last year. The New York Times managed 1.3 billion multiplatform views to finish second but shed 18% compared to last year. CNN finished third with 605 million for a 54% drop.

It was the 16th straight month that Fox News Digital topped all competitive news brands in multiplatform views.

Fox News Digital also had 88 million total unique visitors across desktop and mobile to lead all news brands. It was the second consecutive month Fox News Digital has topped CNN in the key category.

CNN had its worst month among both multiplatform views and minutes since tracking began in February 2015.

Fox News Digital was also No. 1 in average views per visit among the news competitive set, with 2.6 average views per visit.

Fox News Digital delivered 148 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors, a 29% increase compared to last year.

Fox News finished August with a whopping 386.2 million views on YouTube to lead all news brands, including MSNBC, CNN, NBC News, ABC News and CBS News, according to Emplifi. Fox News was up 65% with YouTube views compared to last year and gained 16% compared to July.

Fox News was once again the most engaged brand on social media among the competitive set in August, with 101 million total social interactions, up 213% from last year and 24% from July, according to Emplifi. This included 71.9 million interactions on Facebook, 24.2 million Instagram interactions and 5.3 million X interactions.

The Fox News Mobile App had 6.3 million unique visitors during the news-heavy month. FOXBusiness.com drove 220 million multiplatform minutes in August while delivering 125 million multiplatform views and 27.8 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors.

Fox News Digital, CBS News, NBC News, The Washington Post and ABC News have opted in to account for Social Incremental in total digital multiplatform unique visitors, while brands like CNN and The New York Times have not opted in.

Digital data courtesy of Comscore.