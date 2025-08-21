FOX One launches: Users can stream live news, sports and entertainment anywhere

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX One, a bold new streaming service that brings together the full portfolio of FOX’s News, Sports and Entertainment content – all in one place, both live and on demand – launched on Thursday with a seven-day free trial, Fox Corporation announced.

FOX One is designed for the modern digital-first audience, offering easy access to the bold voices, breaking news, career-making plays, dynamic features, and entertainment America loves and has come to expect from FOX, all in a single, highly personalized platform.

FOX’s expertly executed live-stream presentation of Super Bowl LIX on Tubi raised the bar for digital broadcasting at scale, reaching 15.5 million peak concurrent viewers and 24 million unique viewers. FOX One builds on that technological achievement and momentum with a next-generation platform engineered for a live-first experience.

FOX One has a robust collection of live sports, news and entertainment offerings with the latest news and biggest plays as they happen in real time. Viewers can stay current with breaking news as it unfolds. From the hottest FOX series to iconic live events, FOX One subscribers won’t miss a beat.

FOX One allows users to stream Fox News Channel live 24 hours a day, providing access to live coverage, breaking news, and Fox News shows, all in one seamless experience, with alerts to keep users informed.

Behind the experience are smart, purpose-built AI integrations that give audiences choice and flexibility in when and how they watch. From personalized content packaging and publishing to intelligent discovery, enhanced search capabilities powered in partnership with Perplexity, and responsive support through Sierra AI, FOX One applies emerging tech to unlock value, clarity and connection.

FOX One also provides personalized content to cut down on aimless scrolling, and viewers can discover relevant, live, and on-demand shows right on their home screen. Users can record their favorite leagues, teams and shows with no storage limits and save them in a personal library to enjoy at any time.

Joined the game late? No problem—users can catch up with the highlights they missed, then join live instantly. Users can bypass the spoilers and hide the live score until they’re all caught up.

There will also be swipe-worthy shorts, as users will discover the top-trending sports stories, informative news, and buzzy TV clips in a fresh vertical video format.

With easy access and a full slate of programming at their fingertips, FOX One has something for everyone, all in one place. FOX Nation and B1G+ are available on the FOX One platform where users can add-on B1G+ or bundle FOX One.

FOX One: $19.99/month with a 7-day free trial or $199.99/year

FOX One + FOX Nation bundle: $24.99/month or $239.88/year

FOX One + ESPN bundle: $39.99/month (available Oct. 2)

Starting October 2, get FOX One and ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer service together for $39.99/month. This includes FOX One’s full portfolio of live and on-demand FOX News, Sports, and Entertainment, along with ESPN’s linear networks—ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes—in addition to ESPN on ABC, ESPN+, SECN+, and ACCNX. The package covers 47,000 live events each year, on-demand replays, studio shows, original programming, as well as newly expanded NFL content and more.

Existing FOX Nation subscribers can continue to use their FOX Nation app, or they can stream FOX Nation content in the FOX One app using the same email address and password. They can choose to bundle and upgrade their subscription with FOX One for $24.99 per month or the equivalent of $19.99 per month when purchasing the annual plan at launch.

FOX One is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Prime Video Channels, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Samsung, LG, and Vizio, along with Microsoft Xbox.