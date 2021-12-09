Fox News Media's All-American Christmas Tree rebuilt, relit at NYC headquarters following arson attack

FOX News Media held a tree-lighting ceremony for its newly-rebuilt All-American Christmas Tree roughly 24 hours after it was destroyed by an arsonist.

Crowds and Christmas carolers gathered outside Fox Square Thursday evening to witness the lighting of the All-American Christmas Tree.

"The Five" co-hosts Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino, Jesse Watters, Judge Jeanine Pirro and Jessica Tarlov kicked off the event and were accompanied by Cardinal Dolan, Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, Fox News contributor Reverend Jacques DeGraff, and members of the FDNY and the NYPD, both who quickly responded to the arson attack.

Fox News' Lawrence Jones and Abby Horancek, who co-hosted the first tree-lighting ceremony, also returned alongside Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, Janice Dean, Mike Rowe, Pete Hegseth, Rachel Campos-Duffy, Todd Piro and Carley Shimkus.

In a memo to staffers on Wednesday, FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott announced that a new tree would be rebuilt and expressed gratitude towards FDNY and the NYPD for their quick response to the attack and for apprehending the alleged arsonist.

"We will not let this deliberate and brazen act of cowardice deter us," Scott wrote. "We are in the process of rebuilding and installing a new tree as a message that there can be peace, light and joy even during a dark moment like this."

Both FOX News Media and Fox Corporation have made a $100,000 donation to Answer the Call which provides financial assistance to the families of fallen service members of the FDNY and NYPD, the two agencies who responded immediately to the arson incident.

The alleged arsonist, the 49-year-old homeless man Craig Tamanaha, was released from custody without bail after he was arrested Wednesday morning.

He was seen leaving a Manhattan criminal courthouse on Wednesday night following his arraignment.

"I didn’t do it," Tamanaha told reporters outside the building.

The arson and other charges Tamanaha was facing – including criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and criminal trespass -- were considered misdemeanors, not requiring a bail payment under liberal New York City’s laws, Assistant District Attorney Matthew Bayley told the Post .

Fox News security spotted the accused arsonist climbing the 50-foot-tall tree at the center of Fox Square just after midnight.

Investigators said the 50-foot artificial tree was set ablaze using a burning piece of cardboard, the New York Post reported. The fire’s damage was estimated to cost about $500,000.

Fox News' Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.