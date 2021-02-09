Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott signs new multi-year contract

FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott signed a multi-year contract to remain in her current role, Fox Corporation Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Lachlan Murdoch announced Tuesday.

"Suzanne’s stellar leadership and business acumen is evident across Fox News Media," Murdoch said.

"Her investments in the people and purpose of Fox News have enabled us to shatter ratings records, build a leading multi-platform news brand and create a more collaborative and inclusive internal culture."

Murdoch continued, "Suzanne’s track record of success, innovative spirit and dedication to excellence make her the ideal person to continue to lead and grow FOX News."

Scott was named Fox News’ first female CEO in May 2018 and has expanded the Fox News Channel brand into a multi-platform juggernaut now known as Fox News Media.

"I am grateful to Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch for the opportunity to continue leading FOX News Media and positioning all of our platforms for future success," Scott said.

Prior to being elevated to CEO, Scott was the president of programming for both Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network, where she oversaw all network programming and talent management. She was responsible for building the current powerhouse primetime lineup by adding Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham.

Scott, who has been with Fox News for 25 years, also co-created shows hosted by Martha MacCallum and Harris Faulkner, while expanding Dana Perino’s journalism role at the network.

Under Scott, Fox News become the most-watched basic cable network for five straight years across key measurables. FNC finished 2020 as the first cable news network ever to end the year with more than 3.5 million viewers in primetime.

In 2020, Fox News also made history as the first cable network to surpass broadcast primetime for a season, which the network has maintained from Memorial Day through the present.

Fox News advertising sales have thrived under Scott’s leadership and she also has launched several initiatives to foster a more transparent workplace environment. In September 2020, FOX News Media was officially certified as a "Great Place to Work" for the first time.

Scott first joined Fox News in 1996 as a programming assistant to television icon Chet Collier. Along the way, she held titles including senior producer, executive producer, vice president of programming and senior vice president of programming and development.

Scott was named one of Crain’s Most Powerful Women in 2019 and honored by Variety as a Woman of Impact in 2020. She also was one of The Hollywood Reporter’s Most Powerful People in New York Media in 2018 and 2019 and has piled up other media industry achievements, including the 2018, 2019 and 2020 Variety 500 lists, an index of the most influential business leaders of the media industry.