Fox Nation celebrates third-annual ‘All-American Christmas’ tree lighting on Fox Square

Fox Nation hosts will kick off the Christmas season on Sunday with an hour-long special filled with holiday festivities as they participate in the third annual All-American Christmas tree lighting at Fox Square. "Fox & Friends" co-hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade will join hosts Abby Hornacek and Lawrence Jones as they count down to the big reveal.

"When we walk in at three and four o’clock in the morning on weekdays to go to work, the music is so orchestral, so dramatic, and so big, it just puts you in the Christmas spirit as you walk through the crossroads of the world," Doocy said on the spirit surrounding the tree.

The red, white and blue themed tree measures 50-feet high filled with 10,000 glass ornaments, 100,000 lights and took over 21 hours to assemble.

"Rockefeller Center is famous for having a Christmas tree," Doocy said. "Now we have two of the biggest Christmas trees in Rockefeller Center."

The hosts will provide an exclusive look original holiday specials focused on "family, family traditions, and history" coming to Fox Nation through December, including "Christmas in the Pines," "Christmas at the Cathedral," and more.

The Fox Nation special will air Sunday at 10:00pm ET on Fox News Channel.