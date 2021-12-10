Expand / Collapse search
Slideshow: FOX News Media's All-American Christmas Tree rebuilt

FOX News Media held a tree-lighting ceremony with firefighters, police, talent, and executives for its rebuilt All-American Christmas Tree one day after it was set ablaze by a suspected arsonist.

    FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott at the All-American Christmas Tree Lighting with NYPD. 
     
    FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott at the All-American Christmas Tree Lighting with FDNY. 
     
    The FOX News Media's All-American Christmas Tree rebuilt at FOX Square.
     
    FOX News Media's All-American Christmas Tree rebuilt.
     
    Pete Hegseth and Carley Shimkus at the All-American Christmas Tree Lighting.
     
    Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Mike Rowe at the All-American Christmas Tree Lighting. 
     
    Fox News and FOX Business talent at the All-American Christmas Tree Lighting.
     
