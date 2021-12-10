Slideshow: FOX News Media's All-American Christmas Tree rebuilt
FOX News Media held a tree-lighting ceremony with firefighters, police, talent, and executives for its rebuilt All-American Christmas Tree one day after it was set ablaze by a suspected arsonist.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/tree-1-new.png?ve=1&tl=1FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott at the All-American Christmas Tree Lighting with NYPD.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/tree-1-new.png?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/tree-2-new.png?ve=1&tl=1FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott at the All-American Christmas Tree Lighting with FDNY.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/tree-2-new.png?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/tree-3-new.png?ve=1&tl=1The FOX News Media's All-American Christmas Tree rebuilt at FOX Square.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/tree-3-new.png?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/tree-4-new.png?ve=1&tl=1FOX News Media's All-American Christmas Tree rebuilt.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/tree-4-new.png?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/tree-5-new-pete-carley.png?ve=1&tl=1Pete Hegseth and Carley Shimkus at the All-American Christmas Tree Lighting.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/tree-5-new-pete-carley.png?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/tree-6-new-steve-ainsley.png?ve=1&tl=1Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Mike Rowe at the All-American Christmas Tree Lighting.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/tree-6-new-steve-ainsley.png?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/tree-7-new.png?ve=1&tl=1Fox News and FOX Business talent at the All-American Christmas Tree Lighting.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/tree-7-new.png?ve=1&tl=1
