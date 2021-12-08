FOX News Media will rebuild All-American Christmas tree after ‘malicious arson attack,’ CEO Suzanne Scott says

FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott informed staffers Wednesday that FOX News Media’s All-American Christmas tree would be rebuilt as "a message that there can be peace, light and joy even during a dark moment" after it was set on fire outside Fox News’ New York City headquarters.

"Earlier this morning, FOX News Media’s All-American Christmas tree outside our building on FOX Square was set on fire in a malicious arson attack. The 50-foot tree, which was just lit in a beautiful on-air ceremony on Sunday night, was engulfed in flames and smoke permeated the building," Scott wrote in a company memo.

FOX SQUARE'S ALL-AMERICAN CHRISTMAS TREE BURNED IN FIRE, SUSPECT ARRESTED

"There were no injuries and thankfully all employees working inside the building remained safe throughout the duration of the fire. We are very grateful to the FDNY which quickly mobilized to extinguish the fire and the NYPD which apprehended the criminal on site, who has since been charged with arson, among multiple other crimes," Scott continued. "Our security team also did a great job responding to the incident immediately."

Fox News security spotted the suspect, later identified as Craig Tamanaha, climbing the 50-foot-tall tree at the center of Fox Square just after midnight. The Sixth Avenue and 48th Street location is in the heart of Midtown.

NYPD officers arrived at the scene and saw the suspect running from the location. They took him into custody before filing charges that included criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and arson. City firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze.

"This has become a new wonderful tradition on FOX Square over the last three years. We will not let this deliberate and brazen act of cowardice deter us. We are in the process of rebuilding and installing a new tree as a message that there can be peace, light and joy even during a dark moment like this," Scott wrote. "We are currently planning on a lighting ceremony for the new tree and will send those details once we have them."

FOX NEWS CHANNEL THUMPS CNN, MSNBC DURING JAM-PACKED NOVEMBER

Tamanaha, 49, had three prior arrests: two for drug possession and one for public intoxication. He was said to be homeless with a last known address in Brooklyn.

There were no reported injuries in the fire. Police said the investigation was ongoing. They said it was not clear whether the suspect may have used accelerant to quicken the spread of the fire.

The red, white and blue-themed tree was 50 feet high, decorated with 10,000 glass ornaments and 100,000 lights. It took workers 21 hours to assemble the decorations. Scott’s full memo can be seen here:

Fox News’ Edmund DeMarche, Emma Colton and Tamara Gitt contributed to this report.