Fox Nation to debut new limited series 'COPS: All Access with Geraldo Rivera'

Fox Nation will debut a new limited series, COPS: All Access with Geraldo, hosted by Fox News Channel’s correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera, on Friday, October 1.



In conjunction with the return of the iconic series COPS – which will see its revival on Fox Nation this October – Rivera will recap the first four episodes of Season 33 with the executive producer, Morgan Langley, as well as reminisce about the history of the classic show, which was created by his father John Langley in the 1980s.



Episode one of the four-part series will also detail the show’s origins and describe the current climate surrounding policing in America. The three remaining episodes will drop each consecutive Friday throughout October.

"More than thirty years ago, I helped launch this epic program saluting the brave men and women of law enforcement," said Rivera of COPS. "They are the thin blue line that keeps society safe. In an era where activists call for defunding the police even as the number of murders soar to record highs, too often cops are being blamed instead of the killers or crooks. So COPS is back to portray the very best in police work."



"The veteran producers and I pledge the show will accurately reflect the fact bad guys come in all colors and creeds. Crime is an equal opportunity offender. And COPS will be there to bust bad guys and keep us all safe."



Rivera's announcement to host the limited series is part of a recent multi-year deal to remain with FOX News Media.



FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said, "Geraldo has been an important voice on FOX News Channel over the last two decades and we are thrilled to have him continue to be a part of the FOX family."