Meet the three drivers of Fox Nation's Daytona 500 cars

The Daytona 500 is live on FOX at 2:30 on Sunday and with that, Fox Nation is co-sponsoring three NASCAR drivers on the track.

During an appearance on "Fox & Friends" drivers Josh Bilicki, Cody Ware and Joey Gase spoke to Fox News correspondent Ashley Strohmier in Daytona Beach, Florida to talk to the drivers behind the wheel of the Fox Nation-sponsored cars ahead of the big race.

"Ever since I can remember all I ever wanted to do is race," said Gase. "When I turned eight I started racing go-karts.

ALMIROLA, DILLON WIN DAYTONA DUELS. BOWMAN'S DAYTONA 500 POLE IN JEOPARDY

"My grandfather raced back in the ’70s and 80’s and my father started racing," Ware said. "Definitely just loving this great American racing we do. "

"I always had the itch to go fast," added Bilicki.

The drivers said they were "excited" to be able to drive the Fox cars since the Daytona will be broadcast to their friends and family from the FOX network.

"All I do is ever watch FOX," Gase admitted.

The drivers said that despite coronavirus, the Daytona 500 is always a memorable experience, as they spoke fondly of Air Force One and former President Trump’s appearance during the race in 2020. They also spoke of the nerve-wracking experience of the tightly-packed racing at Daytona's superspeedway.

The stadium will be at just under 30% capacity, allotting 30,000 tickets versus the typical 100,000.

