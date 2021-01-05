5 binge-worthy Fox Nation shows to watch in January

Grab a blanket and hunker down with Fox Nation's feel-good exclusive original content dropping throughout the month.

Whether you're looking for a family-friendly show or want to embark on a historical binge, the on-demand streaming platform has you covered with original programming that will get you through January and beyond.

Here are just a few of the highlights:

1. "Dana Perino's Book Club" feat. Leonard Lauder

Estée Lauder Chairman Emeritus Leonard Lauder joins Fox News host Dana Perino for an exclusive interview in which he shares the simple keys to success and details the lessons he learned in his rise to leadership. Lauder attributes his $22.5 billion net worth to simple business principles such as trusting his intuition and never employing his friends.

The full interview is available now for streaming on Fox Nation.

2. "Castles USA"

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro delves into the rich history of the country's most beautiful castles, exploring the art, architecture and culture of five of America's hidden gems.

Pirro takes viewers along as she visits castles ranging from Medieval, Gothic, and Byzantine architectural styles to Italian Renaissance-inspired structures and more.

The Fox Nation original series will be available for streaming on the platform on Jan. 11.

3. "Alveda King's House"

Evangelist Alveda King opens up her home as she prepares her favorite dishes from her cookbook "GG's Home for the Holiday."

In the latest episode, King is joined by Phil Williams, Emmanuel Boose and Ginger Howard as they collectively enjoy her homemade recipes and heartfelt discussions in preparation for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Fox Nation original series will be available for streaming on the platform on Jan. 19.

4. "Monsters Across America"

Fox Nation's Kacie McDonnell travels across America in search of people and places connected to reported monster sightings. The new season has Kacie following the trail of the legendary Jersey Devil into the Pine Barrens, where some claim his origins can be traced back to a monstrous local birth.

The Fox Nation original series will be available for streaming on the platform on Jan. 19.

5. "Ainsley's Bible Study" feat. Fox News personalities

The popular series is back with a new episode featuring Fox News hosts Martha MacCallum, Shannon Bream, and more. Earhardt invites viewers into her home for a Bible study joined by a group of friends as they open up about their path to finding God, and the life-defining moments that strengthened their faith.

The new episode will be available for streaming on Jan. 22.

To watch the original programming and for more exclusive content dropping this month, visit Fox Nation and join today.

CLICK HERE FOR A FREE TRIAL OF FOX NATION

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Ainsley Earhardt, Greg Gutfeld, and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities and thrilling blockbusters.