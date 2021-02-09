Five Fox Nation shows you don't want to miss this February

Grab a blanket and hunker down this winter with Fox Nation's feel-good exclusive content and new releases dropping throughout the month of February.

Whether you're looking for a family-friendly show or want to embark on a historical binge, the on-demand streaming platform has you covered with original programming that will get you through this month and beyond.

Here are just a few of our top picks:

1. "Thurgood Marshall: The Right Man. The Right Place."

This Fox Nation original offers a rare glimpse into the life and legacy of Thurgood Marshall, detailing his path to becoming the first African-American to sit on the nation's highest court. The special features Fox News hosts, former Supreme Court clerks, and prominent legal scholars who share their personal encounters with the brilliant jurist and civil rights activist.

"Thurgood Marshall: The Right Man. The Right Place" is available now for streaming on Fox Nation.

2. "Ronnie & Nancy: A Love Story"

Fox News hosts Martha MacCallum and Bill Hemmer co-narrate this series that uncovers rare details surrounding the private life of the country's 40th President. "Ronnie & Nancy" focuses on the unique emotional bond between Ronald Reagan and his wife, dubbed "the greatest love affair in the history of the American Presidency,"

"Ronnie & Nancy: A Love Story" will be available for streaming on the platform on Feb. 12.

3. "Walk in my Combat Shoes"

Bestselling author James Patterson and "Black Hawk Down" war hero Matt Eversmann team up to share accounts of life in the military told by the heroes who lived them. The special features brave men and women who tell their emotional stories of battle, loss, homecoming and sacrifice.

"Walk in my Combat Shoes" will be available for streaming on the platform on Feb. 10.

4. "American Icons: Gerald Ford"

This episode follows the trials and tribulations of a college football star who found himself an occupant of the highest office in the land. Viewers can gain insight into how Ford made some of the most controversial and honorable choices in our country’s history.

The full episode and others, including "American Icons: Harry Truman" and "American Icons: Ronald Reagan" are available now for streaming on Fox Nation.

5. "Lara Logan Has No Agenda"

Fox Nation host Lara Logan encounters a group of border crossers on a Border Patrol ride-along in a new episode released this month on the platform. When a group of illegal border crossers are reported to be making their way through the Arizona desert, a Border Patrol agent instructs Logan and the others to hide before he can be seen taking the group into custody.

The newest episode of "Lara Logan Has No Agenda" is available for streaming now on Fox Nation.

