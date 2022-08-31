Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Former DEA agent calls on Biden to launch 'Operation Warp Speed' targeting the fentanyl crisis

He calls Karine Jean-Pierre 'delusional' on the border

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Derek Maltz: We need an Operation Warp Speed for the fentanyl crisis Video

Derek Maltz: We need an Operation Warp Speed for the fentanyl crisis

Former DEA special ops director Derek Maltz speaks out on the fentanyl crisis on Wednesday's 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former DEA special operations director Derek Maltz blasted the Biden administration's handling of drug trafficking into the United States and called to spearhead the widespread fentanyl crisis on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

DEREK MALTZ: They need to understand that families are waking up every day, 300 a day are dying. The families are very angry. The press secretary is delusional. There's mixed messages. Mayorkas is saying the border is secure — they have operational control of the border. Where is the border czar? Like President Biden said, she's going to fix the problem. We haven't heard anything. The president himself said it was an unusual and extraordinary threat to national security, but he has a wide-open border. 

DEA WARNS ‘RAINBOW FENTANYL’ IS A ‘DELIBERATE EFFORT BY DRUG TRAFFICKERS TO DRIVE ADDICTION’ IN YOUNG PEOPLE

You know what we need, Judge? We need an Operation Warp Speed for the fentanyl crisis. We need to destroy the production labs in Mexico. We need to shut down the money going back to chemicals, going to Mexico, but we also need the Department of Education to be held accountable. And by the way, instead of the attorney general going after parents, right? Domestic terrorists, because they care about their kids' education, why don't they go after the cartels as terrorists and destroy their production labs? Because the American kids are way more important than the multibillion-dollar enterprise of the drug cartels

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW:

Fentanyl deaths doubled from 2020 to 2021 Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.