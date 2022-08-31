Former DEA agent calls on Biden to launch 'Operation Warp Speed' targeting the fentanyl crisis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former DEA special operations director Derek Maltz blasted the Biden administration's handling of drug trafficking into the United States and called to spearhead the widespread fentanyl crisis on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

DEREK MALTZ: They need to understand that families are waking up every day, 300 a day are dying. The families are very angry. The press secretary is delusional. There's mixed messages. Mayorkas is saying the border is secure — they have operational control of the border. Where is the border czar? Like President Biden said, she's going to fix the problem. We haven't heard anything. The president himself said it was an unusual and extraordinary threat to national security, but he has a wide-open border.

You know what we need, Judge? We need an Operation Warp Speed for the fentanyl crisis. We need to destroy the production labs in Mexico. We need to shut down the money going back to chemicals, going to Mexico, but we also need the Department of Education to be held accountable. And by the way, instead of the attorney general going after parents, right? Domestic terrorists, because they care about their kids' education, why don't they go after the cartels as terrorists and destroy their production labs? Because the American kids are way more important than the multibillion-dollar enterprise of the drug cartels.

