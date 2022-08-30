Wisconsin mom warns families of fentanyl danger after son dies from poisoning: 'Educate your children'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As adolescent fentanyl deaths continue to rise, a Wisconsin mom warned families of the ever-emerging dangers of poisonings plaguing colleges across the nation Tuesday after losing her 19-year-old son to the deadly drug.

"This does not discriminate at all," Erin Rachwal told "America's Newsroom," adding, "Fentanyl has changed the game."

Rachwal told host Dana Perino that families should stop thinking the tragedy could never happen to them, especially considering the drug's presence has become so widespread and even worked its way into small towns and communities.

"We were like the normal, happy family… we did tons of things with our kids. We had two boys, and Logan was a very vulnerable kid. We were on top of this very quickly with him," she continued.

"What's happening in America right now is fentanyl is being laced, it's being put into anything, so no longer can we say ‘Just be careful or this won’t happen to my family.'"

Rachwal warned that the crisis has permeated every college and community across the nation, increasing the likelihood that anyone could fall victim to its effects.

"What I can say to parents is there's only so much you can do, but you do need to educate your children. You need to have open conversations at a very young age. We're working at the college and high school level, but this conversation needs to start much earlier," she said.

"Kids learn so much when they're young, and that's when we teach them to not cross the street without looking both ways. Those are the times when we need to start talking to kids about not taking anything unless it comes from your home, your doctor, your prescription…" she added.