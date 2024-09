CNN host Sara Sidner recently wondered what Vice President Kamala Harris needs to do to show people who she is, as some are still confused about her actual policies.

During a recent segment of CNN News Central, Sidner probed Politico National Political Correspondent Meredith McGraw about how Harris can properly introduce herself to voters, noting that continued polling shows that Americans don’t really know what she has to offer as a presidential candidate.

"That’s the thing that keeps coming up in voting as well, that people don’t really know what her policies are all about," the host said to McGraw.

BERNIE SANDERS SAYS HARRIS DROPPING FAR-LEFT POLICIES ‘IN ORDER TO WIN THE ELECTION’

Sidner’s reporting indicated that even though many mainstream media pundits and voters found Harris to be the winner of the presidential debate with former President Trump on Monday night, the evening didn't quite make clear her positions on issues.

The host asked McGraw, "Meridith, when you are looking at this race and you sort of see some of the things that are being done, does she, Kamala Harris, need to do more to explain to the public what her policies are?"

The Politico reporter agreed, noting that "one of the big questions" that voters continue to have is, where are the policies.

"What are her policies? How is she going to try to differentiate herself from President Biden? And who is Kamala Harris?" the reporter asked, listing the various questions Americans have about the Democratic candidate.

The reporter talked about Trump having the advantage in this area, saying, "You know a lot of voters know Donald Trump – know who he is – and one of the goals of the Harris campaign has been trying to introduce her to the public and help the public understand who she is, what her story is."

VOTERS REPORT KAMALA HARRIS IS MORE RADICAL THAN TRUMP: ‘TOO LIBERAL OR PROGRESSIVE’

"And that’s something we saw on the debate stage, you know her talking about her upbringing and trying to help voters get where she’s coming from," McGraw stated, though she noted the debate performance wasn’t enough to familiarize voters with her actual agenda.

"But, you know, for the Harris campaign, they’re really going to have to try to articulate, I think, more clearly to voters exactly what some of her policy points are as she gets out there on the campaign trail," she said, adding, "And we know from the campaign that she’s going to be doing more interviews, something we haven’t seen her do a lot of in the past weeks."

Throughout her campaign – since being endorsed by President Biden as his replacement on the presidential ticket – Harris has been criticized for avoiding formal press conferences and sit-down interviews.

So far, the Harris-Walz campaign has sat down for at least 49 interviews since the Harris-Walz ticket was formed, compared to just 10 non-scripted interviews for the Democratic presidential ticket thus far.

McGraw also told Sidner that Harris is "going to be, you know, really trying to expand on her outreach to voters that have questions about who she is and what her policies are" from now until November.

The Harris campaign did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

– Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.