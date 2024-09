55 days: Kamala Harris has yet to do formal press conference since emerging as Democratic nominee

Vice President Kamala Harris has gone 55 days as the presumptive, and now, official Democratic nominee for president without holding an official press conference.

Under pressure to sit down for a substantive interview after weeks of stonewalling, Harris finally ended her interview drought last month in Georgia when she was joined by running mate Tim Walz for a pre-taped piece with CNN's Dana Bash that was a far cry from a traditional press conference.

Trump held his third news conference since the beginning of August on Friday in California, taking the opportunity to roast his opponent's home state and hold forth on a number of topics, including crime, immigration and inflation.

Harris sat for two taped radio interviews last week, and she gave her first solo television interview as the Democratic nominee on Friday in Philadelphia.

As to when she'll actually do a formal press conference, that day may never come, at least while she's still a candidate.

Conservative Radio Libre host Jorge Bonilla feels Harris should do a press conference but said it’s almost "irrelevant" because she continues to get a pass.

"She is highly unlikely to do a press conference because the media have enabled and encouraged her ‘plexiglass basement’ strategy, wherein she preserves the illusion of being out there while remaining wholly inaccessible to the press and therefore unaccountable," Bonilla told Fox News Digital.

Trump has sought to highlight the contrast in media availability between the two, sitting for several lengthy interviews in recent weeks, in addition to his three news conferences.

Harris received mixed reviews for her showing with Bash, where she took the majority of the questions but nevertheless had Walz there for support.

In her interview on Friday in Philadelphia, her answer citing her middle-class upbringing when asked about specifics of her economic policy drew sharp criticism.

"You know, I grew up in a neighborhood of folks who were very proud of their lawn," she said. "And I was raised to believe and to know that all people deserve dignity, and that we as Americans have a beautiful character. You know, we have ambitions and aspirations and dreams, but not everyone necessarily has access to the resources that can help them fuel those dreams and ambitions.

"So when I talk about building an opportunity economy, it is very much with the mind of investing in the ambitions and aspirations and the incredible work ethic of the American people and creating opportunity for people, for example, to start a small business."

