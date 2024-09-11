Huge majority of debate watchers say Harris took home the victory, CNN poll finds

An overwhelming majority of debate watchers said they thought Vice President Kamala Harris outperformed former President Trump in Tuesday night's debate, according to a CNN poll.

The survey respondents went into Tuesday night's debate split, with 50% saying they expected Trump to win and 50% saying they expected a Harris victory. By the end of the night, however, 63% said Harris came out on top, compared to 37% for Trump.

Broken down by candidate, 96% of Harris' supporters said they thought she won, while 69% of Trump supporters said the former president won.

CNN's poll was conducted via text message, surveying 605 registered voters who said they watched Tuesday night's debate. The poll advertises a margin of error of 5.3%.

Trump allies have defended the former president's performance at the Pennsylvania debate. Many have also criticized the ABC News debate moderators, David Muir and Linsey Davis.

"President Trump delivered a powerful America First message directly to the American people focusing on reining in inflation and strengthening our economy, securing our border, and peace-through-strength foreign policy," House GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., said in a statement at the tail end of the debate.

"The ABC moderators were not journalists, they were pro-Kamala activists who baselessly attacked President Trump leading to a 3 on 1 debate, while allowing Kamala to lie repeatedly. President Trump won overwhelmingly and will win again on Election Day," she added.

Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, similarly told Fox News host Sean Hannity, "The moderators didn't do their job, but President Trump did do his job."

Trump himself said the debate was "three against one" as the moderators sided with Harris on a number of issues.

Fox News host Sean Hannity asked Trump about reports Harris’ campaign wants a second debate in October, and whether he would be open to it. Fox News has extended a formal invitation to both the Trump and Harris campaigns for a second debate next month.

"She wants it because she lost," Trump responded. "I don't know. I have to think about it. But if you won the debate, I sort of think maybe I shouldn't do it. Why should I do another debate? She immediately said we want another debate. That's... you know what happens when you're a prizefighter, and you lose? You immediately want a new fight."

