©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Huge majority of debate watchers say Harris took home the victory, CNN poll finds

Trump and his supporters have lashed out at the ABC News moderators

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy reacts to the ABC News Presidential Debate between Trump and Harris 

An overwhelming majority of debate watchers said they thought Vice President Kamala Harris outperformed former President Trump in Tuesday night's debate, according to a CNN poll.

The survey respondents went into Tuesday night's debate split, with 50% saying they expected Trump to win and 50% saying they expected a Harris victory. By the end of the night, however, 63% said Harris came out on top, compared to 37% for Trump.

Broken down by candidate, 96% of Harris' supporters said they thought she won, while 69% of Trump supporters said the former president won.

CNN's poll was conducted via text message, surveying 605 registered voters who said they watched Tuesday night's debate. The poll advertises a margin of error of 5.3%.

TRUMP SAYS PROJECT 2025 'GOES WAY TOO FAR' WITH ABORTION RESTRICTIONS

Trump and Harris on debate

Vice President Kamala Harris, right, and former President Donald Trump shake hands during the second presidential debate at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (Getty Images)

Trump allies have defended the former president's performance at the Pennsylvania debate. Many have also criticized the ABC News debate moderators, David Muir and Linsey Davis.

JD VANCE VOWS TRUMP WOULD NOT IMPOSE FEDERAL ABORTION BAN, VETO IT IF COMES ACROSS DESK

"President Trump delivered a powerful America First message directly to the American people focusing on reining in inflation and strengthening our economy, securing our border, and peace-through-strength foreign policy," House GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., said in a statement at the tail end of the debate.

"The ABC moderators were not journalists, they were pro-Kamala activists who baselessly attacked President Trump leading to a 3 on 1 debate, while allowing Kamala to lie repeatedly. President Trump won overwhelmingly and will win again on Election Day," she added.

Trump after ABC debate

Former President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up in the spin room following the second presidential debate at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, similarly told Fox News host Sean Hannity, "The moderators didn't do their job, but President Trump did do his job."

ABC'S LINSEY DAVIS RAISES EYEBROWS WITH ABORTION FACT-CHECK AGAINST TRUMP: ‘COMPLETELY INTERJECTS HERSELF’

Trump himself said the debate was "three against one" as the moderators sided with Harris on a number of issues.

Former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris at Tuesday night's debate in Pennsylvania.

Fox News host Sean Hannity asked Trump about reports Harris’ campaign wants a second debate in October, and whether he would be open to it. Fox News has extended a formal invitation to both the Trump and Harris campaigns for a second debate next month.

"She wants it because she lost," Trump responded. "I don't know. I have to think about it. But if you won the debate, I sort of think maybe I shouldn't do it. Why should I do another debate? She immediately said we want another debate. That's... you know what happens when you're a prizefighter, and you lose? You immediately want a new fight."

Fox News' Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

