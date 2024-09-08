Expand / Collapse search
Voters report Kamala Harris is more radical than Trump: 'too liberal or progressive'

Trump has maintained his 48% to 47% lead over Harris, a NYT/Sienna College poll found

By Emma Colton Fox News
Published
More voters report that Vice President Kamala Harris is "too liberal or progressive" on key policy issues than they considered former President Donald Trump as "too conservative," according to a New York Times poll. 

The New York Times/Sienna College poll published Sunday found Trump with a narrow lead over Harris, at 48% to Harris' 47%, signaling her political boost from the DNC after replacing President Biden on the ticket might be dwindling as the election comes down to its final stages.

Among the data compiled in the poll, it found that nearly the majority of voters reported Trump is "not too far" to the left or right on key issues, while only around one-third of voters said he’s "too conservative," the New York Times poll found. 

On the other hand, nearly half of voters surveyed, at 44%, reported that Harris is "too liberal and progressive," and 42% found that she’s "not too far either way."

FOX NEWS POLL: NEW MATCHUP, SAME RESULT — TRUMP BESTS HARRIS BY ONE POINT

Trump and Kamala Harris

HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a Fox News Town Hall with Sean Hannity at the New Holland Arena on September 04, 2024 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Trump and Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris continue to campaign across swing states as polls show a tight race prior to next week’s presidential debate in Philadelphia. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 02: Flanked by labor union leaders, Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to union workers during a campaign event on September 02, 2024 at Northwestern High School in Detroit, Michigan. Harris is scheduled to host another event in Pennsylvania later in the day. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The New York Times reported that Trump’s lead over Harris as a more centrist candidate is one of his "overlooked advantages." 

CNN DATA GURU DECLARES TRUMP WILL WIN WHITE HOUSE IF HE OUTPERFORMS CURRENT POLLING BY ONE POINT

"Yes, he’s outside of the political mainstream in many respects — he denied the result of the 2020 election. And yes, he does have conservative views on many issues, like immigration. But he’s also taken many positions that would have been likelier to be held by a Democrat than a Republican a decade ago, like opposition to cutting entitlements, support for a cooperative relationship with Russia or opposition to free trade. It’s a reputation he’s careful to protect, from saying he doesn’t support Project 2025 to his cagey position on additional measures to restrict abortion," the Times reported. 

Woman cheering with pro-Trump sign

Guests attend a campaign event with Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump on September 07, 2024 in Mosinee, Wisconsin.  (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The poll also found that 11% of voters believe Trump is "not conservative enough," compared to 9% of voters who reported Harris is "not liberal or progressive enough."

The poll follows one released in late July, when Biden dropped out of the race amid mounting concern over his mental acuity, which also found Trump in a 48-47 lead. 

POLLSTER NATE SILVER PREDICTS TRUMP POISED TO WIN ELECTORAL COLLEGE AMID 'MEDIOCRE' HARRIS POLLING

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 02: Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is embraced by U.S. President Joe Biden during a campaign event at IBEW Local Union #5 on September 02, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. President Joe Biden joined Vice President Harris for her second Labor Day event, for the first time on the campaign trail since he departed the Democratic ticket and Harris was confirmed as the Democratic Party's nominee for the 2024 presidential election against Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump. The event was attended by members of the IBEW,United Steelworkers, AFSCME, and other unions. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The poll Sunday also found that 28% of voters feel like they need to know more about Harris to throw their support behind her, compared to 9% who said the same about Trump.

EX-OBAMA ADVISER WARNS ‘IT’S VERY POSSIBLE’ TRUMP WOULD WIN ELECTION IF HELD TODAY, SAYS REPORTERS TOO COCKY

Harris held her first sit-down interview with the media late last month, joining CNN’s Dana Bash for a joint interview with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, but has otherwise mostly avoided the media. As of Sunday, Harris has gone 49 days as the presumptive, and now, official Democratic nominee for president without holding an official press conference.

Harris and Walz at DNC

Harris and Walz will sit down for an interview with CNN anchor Dana Bash that airs on Thursday evening ( Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The poll released Sunday was conducted between Sept. 3 to 6 and based on telephone surveys with 1,695 registered voters across the country. 

Fox News Digital's Michael Lee and Brian Flood contributed to this report. 

