Voters report Kamala Harris is more radical than Trump: 'too liberal or progressive'

More voters report that Vice President Kamala Harris is "too liberal or progressive" on key policy issues than they considered former President Donald Trump as "too conservative," according to a New York Times poll.

The New York Times/Sienna College poll published Sunday found Trump with a narrow lead over Harris, at 48% to Harris' 47%, signaling her political boost from the DNC after replacing President Biden on the ticket might be dwindling as the election comes down to its final stages.

Among the data compiled in the poll, it found that nearly the majority of voters reported Trump is "not too far" to the left or right on key issues, while only around one-third of voters said he’s "too conservative," the New York Times poll found.

On the other hand, nearly half of voters surveyed, at 44%, reported that Harris is "too liberal and progressive," and 42% found that she’s "not too far either way."

FOX NEWS POLL: NEW MATCHUP, SAME RESULT — TRUMP BESTS HARRIS BY ONE POINT

The New York Times reported that Trump’s lead over Harris as a more centrist candidate is one of his "overlooked advantages."

CNN DATA GURU DECLARES TRUMP WILL WIN WHITE HOUSE IF HE OUTPERFORMS CURRENT POLLING BY ONE POINT

"Yes, he’s outside of the political mainstream in many respects — he denied the result of the 2020 election. And yes, he does have conservative views on many issues, like immigration. But he’s also taken many positions that would have been likelier to be held by a Democrat than a Republican a decade ago, like opposition to cutting entitlements, support for a cooperative relationship with Russia or opposition to free trade. It’s a reputation he’s careful to protect, from saying he doesn’t support Project 2025 to his cagey position on additional measures to restrict abortion," the Times reported.

The poll also found that 11% of voters believe Trump is "not conservative enough," compared to 9% of voters who reported Harris is "not liberal or progressive enough."

The poll follows one released in late July, when Biden dropped out of the race amid mounting concern over his mental acuity, which also found Trump in a 48-47 lead.

POLLSTER NATE SILVER PREDICTS TRUMP POISED TO WIN ELECTORAL COLLEGE AMID 'MEDIOCRE' HARRIS POLLING

The poll Sunday also found that 28% of voters feel like they need to know more about Harris to throw their support behind her, compared to 9% who said the same about Trump.

EX-OBAMA ADVISER WARNS ‘IT’S VERY POSSIBLE’ TRUMP WOULD WIN ELECTION IF HELD TODAY, SAYS REPORTERS TOO COCKY

Harris held her first sit-down interview with the media late last month, joining CNN’s Dana Bash for a joint interview with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, but has otherwise mostly avoided the media. As of Sunday, Harris has gone 49 days as the presumptive, and now, official Democratic nominee for president without holding an official press conference.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The poll released Sunday was conducted between Sept. 3 to 6 and based on telephone surveys with 1,695 registered voters across the country.

Fox News Digital's Michael Lee and Brian Flood contributed to this report.