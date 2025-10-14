Eric Trump says Mar-a-Lago raid, indictments ‘all worth it’ after father’s White House comeback

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump's road back to the White House was anything but easy, but Eric Trump says being "under siege" was worth it.

"They wanted to impeach us. They had the dirty dossiers, they had the smears, they had countless indictments…" the first son told Fox News' Steve Doocy on Tuesday.

"They tried to silence our voice – the gag orders, they were taking us off of every social media platform, taking him off of ballots in every state. I mean, we probably spent $400 million defending ourselves against absolutely nothing because they wanted to take us down," he added.

Doocy caught up with Trump for an exclusive live tour of the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, during "Fox & Friends," where the two discussed the 2022 FBI raid on the property as well as the historic Gaza peace deal unfolding in the Middle East.

Trump previewed his new book, "Under Siege," which explores the raid and the roadblocks his family faced leading up to the president's 2024 victory.

"They were doing everything humanly possible to try and take down my father, to try to destroy him, to try and imprison him, to try to bankrupt us, to do everything they could to give Joe Biden an advantage in the election, including coming through that gate right there and raiding this house," he said, gesturing toward the front gate.

The 2022 FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, which was part of a broader federal investigation into the president's retention of classified documents, triggered widespread criticism and allegations of politically motivated lawfare, especially after a federal judge later dismissed the case, ruling that the special counsel’s appointment was unlawful.

Now, over three years later, Trump has returned to the White House and has signed off on the historic peace agreement between Israel and Hamas, a major highlight of his second term thus far.

"I'm watching my father yesterday, and you have the most iconic peace deal ever…" Eric Trump continued.

"The siege, the hell that they put us through, the way they tried to destroy our lives… after seeing what happened yesterday, honestly, it's all worth it, the entire world is proud of him. And, certainly as a son, I'm incredibly proud of him."